Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   When Fark mascots go bad   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wanted to read that article, and the constant drop boxes and ads going full page sized absolutely derailed that. Anyone got the deets from something other than a mobile?

Seriously. This crap is making adblockers not just convenient, but necessary.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently Squirrel Girl is really pissed off  at everyone for some reason.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"squirrels"
Youtube fRyyLZ2188g
 
yomrfark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Try and make a Japanese person say "Squirrel"
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Non-NY Post source: https://abc7ny.com/squirrel-attacks-a​g​gressive-squirrels-queens-rego-park-65​th-drive-and-fitchett-street/9171481/​.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark me, so it's all starting again. This time with the squirrels.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And now I've got "carnivorous squirrels" in my search history. Thanks Fark!
Yes, as omnivores they apparently can but not often and no documented cases of feeding on a human have been recorded. Just rare aggressive attacks
/The NYPost sure has a way of over dramatizing mundane BS "The squirrel didn't care, it just wanted something - it wanted blood,"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Phineas and Ferb Songs - S.I.M.P Squirrels in My Pants (extended version)
Youtube gaFdUkf8Hik
 
buntz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: really wanted to read that article, and the constant drop boxes and ads going full page sized absolutely derailed that. Anyone got the deets from something other than a mobile?


I have to agree with you, with MOST sites anymore.  There are so many boxes that pop in from all sides, videos (!!!) and then the full page ad that BLOCKS the page halfway through the articles??
I hate the ones that are across the top and as you scroll down, the add scrolls down WITH you, blocking the top 3rd of the page?!

I never used ad blockers before, but my God, when I can't view your content?!
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like this doggie.........mine not so much!!!!
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"These aren't just any squirrels. These are New York squirrels."
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One more reason to live outside of a city.  If I shoot a destructive squirrel, especially one of those damn red squirrels, my neighbors and the cops won't care.  Just get a pellet gun and resolve the issue.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A rep for "one of the agencies" approached by residents told Vinata that the violence might be the result of a "pet store squirrel...

Pet store squirrels are a thing? Seems like a bad idea.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Get a dog. Even a chihuahua will go Rambo on a squirrel.
 
