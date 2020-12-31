 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(My Northwest)   Not News: Man arrested for abandoning leftover merch from his business in the Arizona desert. Fark: 20 limbs and 3 heads   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Had to have been some seriously relieved cops once they got back confirmation that they really were medical specimens, not Mad Joe The Decapitator loose or something.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why not a big vat of maggots?

I'd imagine you can make serious bank selling human skulls.  I might assemble the spare bones into a throne, I bet I could get north of $5K for that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Why not a big vat of maggots?

I'd imagine you can make serious bank selling human skulls.  I might assemble the spare bones into a throne, I bet I could get north of $5K for that.


Yeah thats about right 

https://www.skullsunlimited.com/pages​/​search-results-page?q=human&tab=produc​ts&sort_by=price&page=3
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They Might Be Giants - Turn Around
Youtube b-gCUkxisxU
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last summer, when literally everyone decided to go camping, I noticed that a lot of urbanites have trouble distinguishing "wilderness" from "basically someone's backyard just outside the town limits".

This idiot probably thought that he was way out in the forgotten hinterlands because he'd been driving an unpaved road for 20 minutes, but people found his mess (including identifying information) within days.

I guess what I'm saying is, I hate litterbugs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess zoos have standards nowadays.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JesseL: Last summer, when literally everyone decided to go camping, I noticed that a lot of urbanites have trouble distinguishing "wilderness" from "basically someone's backyard just outside the town limits".

This idiot probably thought that he was way out in the forgotten hinterlands because he'd been driving an unpaved road for 20 minutes, but people found his mess (including identifying information) within days.

I guess what I'm saying is, I hate litterbugs.


This is like the horror version of Alice's Restaurant.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This isn't even AZ's first misadventure in body donation problems.  https://www.reuters.com/investigates/​s​pecial-report/usa-bodies-business/ is a good starting point for reading.

Short version: these businesses are barely regulated and are basically human meat packing plants.  Which is to say, even though the present donors (while alive) with the image that their body is getting a straight-line ticket to some research institution, the reality is that they'll be dismembered and their parts sold as a product on the open market.  Even then, the parts aren't always treated well.  I can't remember if it was the linked article or others, but when the FBI got involved *last time*, there were lost coolers full of penises and boxes of frozen heads that weren't packed right, so they thawed and leaked while being transported on a commercial flight.
Anyhow, apart from whether or not the way they're treated as meat is right or wrong, the companies in AZ that do this are super-sketchy about how they do business with cadavers.  So, it's not entirely surprising that this current guy isn't exactly a model citizen.  He probably ran a company in a legal grey area that left him holding some extra bodies.  Instead of paying whatever the (probably large) expense was to have them disposed of correctly, he decided to dump them like litter.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Had to have been some seriously relieved cops once they got back confirmation that they really were medical specimens, not Mad Joe The Decapitator loose or something.


And some very disappointed armchair-csi agents
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: This isn't even AZ's first misadventure in body donation problems.  https://www.reuters.com/investigates/s​pecial-report/usa-bodies-business/ is a good starting point for reading.

Short version: these businesses are barely regulated and are basically human meat packing plants.  Which is to say, even though the present donors (while alive) with the image that their body is getting a straight-line ticket to some research institution, the reality is that they'll be dismembered and their parts sold as a product on the open market.  Even then, the parts aren't always treated well.  I can't remember if it was the linked article or others, but when the FBI got involved *last time*, there were lost coolers full of penises and boxes of frozen heads that weren't packed right, so they thawed and leaked while being transported on a commercial flight.
Anyhow, apart from whether or not the way they're treated as meat is right or wrong, the companies in AZ that do this are super-sketchy about how they do business with cadavers.  So, it's not entirely surprising that this current guy isn't exactly a model citizen.  He probably ran a company in a legal grey area that left him holding some extra bodies.  Instead of paying whatever the (probably large) expense was to have them disposed of correctly, he decided to dump them like litter.


The guy in the current case had recently shut down his business in a Seattle. He brought the cadavers all the way from Washington to Arizona.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Take five minutes and dig a hole.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuffy: Take five minutes and dig a hole.


Might be easier said than done. I live in the area and a lot of it has less than a foot of topsoil over solid granite.

That said, there's thousands of abandoned mines already dug.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
An hour with a shovel would have helped hide this somewhat.
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Spotted leaving the scene
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JesseL: stuffy: Take five minutes and dig a hole.

Might be easier said than done. I live in the area and a lot of it has less than a foot


A foot beats a head.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a waste of opportunity.
Imagine if just ONE limb showed up randomly around town every day or so for a month.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JesseL: He brought the cadavers all the way from Washington to Arizona.


Which begs the question why not use the giant, conveniently located ocean which HE WAS STARING RIGHT AT.
 
Katwang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why is everybody up in arms and losing their heads over medical research cadavers? It's not like he was grave robbing. Right?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JesseL: Last summer, when literally everyone decided to go camping, I noticed that a lot of urbanites have trouble distinguishing "wilderness" from "basically someone's backyard just outside the town limits".
This idiot probably thought that he was way out in the forgotten hinterlands because he'd been driving an unpaved road for 20 minutes, but people found his mess (including identifying information) within days.
I guess what I'm saying is, I hate litterbugs.


All of that. And that includes all your monuments of shiat that you adorn with a roll of toilet paper and leave one foot off the trail, or behind the nearest tree.

/There's trails in the national parks marking the trees where people go to do their business. You can tell by the litter of toilet paper they left behind. Because it's wilderness
 
