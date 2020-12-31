 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Times of Israel)   When avocados go bad   (timesofisrael.com)
    Silly  
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
9 hours ago  
View Full Size


Sadly, the undercover team didn't get a chance to investigate.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
View Full Size


/am truly not sorry
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
That's, like, 6.02214076 × 1023 avocados.
 
Doctor Poop
1 hour ago  
True crime: Israel-
A man with a black painted avocado robs a bank.
 
433 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 300x334]
/am truly not sorry


Domo avogato.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
53 minutes ago  
Big Y down the street has avocados for a buck apiece right now.  I bought five.

I was concerned this was related and that my good fortune was an ill-gotten gain.

Spiral ham was also $.49/lb, so perhaps not.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  
When I see that many avocados gathered together in the back of a Hyundai I'm sure it's a clutch of alien eggs engaging in mimicry
 
TheGogmagog
46 minutes ago  
Is the parrot and cougar ok?
 
Doctor Poop
45 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Big Y down the street has avocados for a buck apiece right now.  I bought five.

I was concerned this was related and that my good fortune was an ill-gotten gain.

Spiral ham was also $.49/lb, so perhaps not.


$1 is what I would consider to be an obscenely high priced avocado.
What type of dystopian hellscape of a city do you live in?
 
TheGogmagog
44 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: Is the parrot and cougar ok?


Never mind, that was mangos 🥭.
 
Gentlequiet
42 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: Gentlequiet: Big Y down the street has avocados for a buck apiece right now.  I bought five.

I was concerned this was related and that my good fortune was an ill-gotten gain.

Spiral ham was also $.49/lb, so perhaps not.

$1 is what I would consider to be an obscenely high priced avocado.
What type of dystopian hellscape of a city do you live in?


Forget it, Doctor Poop.

It's Connecticut.
 
dyhchong
40 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: Gentlequiet: Big Y down the street has avocados for a buck apiece right now.  I bought five.

I was concerned this was related and that my good fortune was an ill-gotten gain.

Spiral ham was also $.49/lb, so perhaps not.

$1 is what I would consider to be an obscenely high priced avocado.
What type of dystopian hellscape of a city do you live in?


This.

When I was a boy...last year...avocados got as low as 7c a piece. Of course they were relatively small (not tiny, maybe a couple golf balls of volume) and there was several duds, but we bought like 30 and got like 25 good ones.

Although they go for as much as a few dollars each at times. I go without at those times.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 minutes ago  
Holy guacamole.
 
MBooda
12 minutes ago  
1,500 lbs of Israeli avocados?

That's a lot of ghvachemoleh.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  
I really want to open that back door.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  
The man was loading up his vehicle with the fruit when he was spotted by an off-duty police officer

View Full Size


View Full Size


What was he using to load it? A cement mixer full of avocados with the chute aimed at the back passenger window?
 
