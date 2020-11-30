 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The New York Times)   China approves own COVID-19 vaccine. If only they had a vast manufacturing industry capable of... oh, they've already administered more than a million doses   (nytimes.com) divider line
69
•       •       •

69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, go ahead and believe the CCP, or the NYT for that matter. Let me know how that works out for you.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given Chinese quality controls I have no doubt the numbers are correct.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And their GDP increase by 400%
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forget it Jake, it's China.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is awesome.  They've really got their shiat together.    Just ask them.
 
Reverend J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead and ask to see their GMP protocols. I'm sure that'll earn you a 5 year prison sentence.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Hunter Biden and Jon Ossoff can get China to help administer it to the US.

Worth a shot.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A common "reason" given for why the government is covering up UFOs is because if everyone knew about aliens then all the humans of the world wound bond together against a common adversary.

COVID shows you why that idea is wrong.  If aliens invaded, your brother in law would blame China, and your uncle would say it was because of 5G.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Yeah, go ahead and believe the CCP, or the NYT for that matter. Let me know how that works out for you.


My entire extended family - including my 25 year old cousin - has gotten the vaccine in Xi'an.

You can disbelieve the CCP, but the truth is pretty objective on this item.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's only because they hacked into our government and stole all of our scientists' data.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is also doing everything in their power to sabotage investigations looking into the origin of the pandemic and to hide their mishandling of the early stages of it (link, link)
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. They really do report some great numbers. hahahaha!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The parade of people that can't comprehend that China has already surpassed our logistics and mobilization expertise has already arrived.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Yeah, go ahead and believe the CCP, or the NYT for that matter. Let me know how that works out for you.


"Dear Leader, Newsmax and OAN give me THE TRUTH!!"
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Given Chinese quality controls I have no doubt the numbers are correct.


This is a subject you have absolutely zero information or qualifications to make any statements on.

So keep jabbering.

/me would purchase Chinese electronics over American any day, precisely because one of those two has proper QC.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: That's only because they hacked into our government and stole all of our scientists' data.


Why is that data not freely available?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TappingTheVein: China is also doing everything in their power to sabotage investigations looking into the origin of the pandemic and to hide their mishandling of the early stages of it (link, link)


the red C guvmint needs correction in a major way. if the free guvmints of the world allow them to continue on we'll all be dead in a few short years.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a scientific bonus, we'll find out the effects of intramuscular injections of melamine and lead.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure is fun being able to rag on the Chinese again instead of bothering superior Russia with our their off-the-beaten-path capitalist utopia, huh fellow patriot beer and hotdogs people, da?!?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: A common "reason" given for why the government is covering up UFOs is because if everyone knew about aliens then all the humans of the world wound bond together against a common adversary.

COVID shows you why that idea is wrong.  If aliens invaded, your brother in law would blame China, and your uncle would say it was because of 5G.


And people on Fark would note that aliens blew up a lot of Manhattan, but only a tiny portion of Arkansas, so that means that the people of Arkansas are much better than those New York jerks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: the red C guvmint needs correction in a major way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twice as many doses with four times the population...carry the one...um, ok.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: feckingmorons: Yeah, go ahead and believe the CCP, or the NYT for that matter. Let me know how that works out for you.

My entire extended family - including my 25 year old cousin - has gotten the vaccine in Xi'an.

You can disbelieve the CCP, but the truth is pretty objective on this item.


They're exporting it a lot as well, cheaply of course, and likely to forge new alliances.

In the short run it probably sucks for the average worker in China that Egypt etc. has priority.

But I am sure that Egypt etc. remembers who came to their aid, and who didn't.

The public here in the West would be infuriated if our governments did the same.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TappingTheVein: China is also doing everything in their power to sabotage investigations looking into the origin of the pandemic and to hide their mishandling of the early stages of it (link, link)


They told the WHO that it originated in Wuhan, and shut the place down.

Trump lied about it.

Is this something I am supposed to study out, Qanon style?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: A common "reason" given for why the government is covering up UFOs is because if everyone knew about aliens then all the humans of the world wound bond together against a common adversary.

COVID shows you why that idea is wrong.  If aliens invaded, your brother in law would blame China, and your uncle would say it was because of 5G.


......When we all know aliens are really Trump's fault.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TappingTheVein: China is also doing everything in their power to sabotage investigations looking into the origin of the pandemic and to hide their mishandling of the early stages of it (link, link)


To steal from Hilary. At this point, what does it matter
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TappingTheVein: China is also doing everything in their power to sabotage investigations looking into the origin of the pandemic and to hide their mishandling of the early stages of it (link, link)


Well, without clicking your links I know China did absolutely NOTHING about travel restrictions in the beginning stages near a major Chinese Holiday. The Chinese New Year I believe, when untold millions of Chinese would spread out across the world spreading the virus like a shotgun to the worlds face.
Man made and purposely released/accidentally released, it doesn't matter at this time.
No one is going to punish China, they can literally all out say they are at open war with every Western Country on Earth and the Coronavirus was a Bioweapon just to prove how stupidly the US would handle it as a warning shot before the major weapon is let loose and all our leaders can do is cry and biatch about.
EVERYTHING is out of China, EVERYTHING.
The only response they fear is a Militarily response and they know the West will never do that because
1  Chinese are not the usual killing colour of Brown or Black.
2  Rich White Republicans have too much money to loose if their factories are destroyed.
B-b-b-b but if we sanctioned them, their people would put pressure on them to change..
Lol, ya. Ok.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway. Everyone here is forgetting the important american details.

100 million doses are distributed or ready to be distributed. Not given to people, goodness no that would have been hard to organise, but sitting in a warehouse is pretty good?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sudocode for the whole Trump administration:

- Delegate the job.

If job done well, take credit.
If job not done well, point the finger.

It's the coporofacist playbook for CEOs who can't find their butthole with two hands and a flashlight.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Is this something I am supposed to study out, Qanon style?


There are many mysteries in life that we'll never figure out.

The origins of Covid-19 is going to be one of them. Something tells me we'll never find out the truth of how or why....right now, all we know is the dreaded effect it has had worldwide.

If it was deliberate, then kudos to them for pulling a Jon Bonnet Ramsey and getting away with it.

There will be conspiracy theories on this for a very very long time.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Uou commie sucking liberals should just move over there already.  Just be aware when the government takes a certain stance on a topic you disagree with, you can't complain about in forums without going to jail.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: When we all know aliens are really Trump's fault.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Anyway. Everyone here is forgetting the important american details.

100 million doses are distributed or ready to be distributed. Not given to people, goodness no that would have been hard to organise, but sitting in a warehouse is pretty good?


reminds me of an asshole I worked with who always got his 50% done of a shared job quickly and poorly then walked away.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: hey told the WHO that it originated in Wuhan, and shut the place down.


I'm quite sure the article isn't associated with Qanon and it's based on evidence relating mainly to China's cooperation with international scientists and journalists looking into the pandemic's origins.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We have lots of vaccine doses.

The issue in the US is not lack of manufacturing capacity.

The issue in the US is incompetent and stupid people currently in charge of federal and many state agencies.
 
Sharkey's End
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: I know China did absolutely NOTHING about travel restrictions in the beginning stages near a major Chinese Holiday. The Chinese New Year I believe


Thank goodness that we in the West cancelled Thanksgiving, Christmas etc once we knew how easily the coronavirus spreads.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: To steal from Hilary. At this point, what does it matter


It doesn't. The damage is already done, obviously. And I'm sure in a future similar scenario, China will behave exactly the same.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Uou commie sucking liberals should just move over there already.  Just be aware when the government takes a certain stance on a topic you disagree with, you can't complain about in forums without going to jail.


Does it kill you inside that American capitalists are the main driver of our China policy? Has it dawned on you that the communist party can enforce censorship within our nation because American capitalists want to make more money there?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
what's with the white-knighting of China so much?
 
dmc12mk3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: That's only because they hacked into our government and stole all of our scientists' data.


Seems more likely that China was able to use data from creating the disease in the first place to aid their vaccination efforts.  Mostly just glad they didn't manufacture it as a new flavor of meningitis. I suppose that could be the hot new thing for Christmas next year though.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: We have lots of vaccine doses.

The issue in the US is not lack of manufacturing capacity.

The issue in the US is incompetent and stupid people currently in charge of federal and many state agencies.


We voted for it, we can't say we're victims.
 
caljar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
it is pretty simple.  While China was telling the rest of the world there was no virus, and allowing flights to everywhere but China to continue so it got spread quickly, they themselves shut down internal Chinese travel.  They also started to work on vaccines, and such, while lying to the WHO, which set everyone else back months.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can we make farq.com so that we might lure some of our more conspiracy minded people into their own little playground?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Killing the host followed by cremation technically kills the virus.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: the red C guvmint needs correction in a major way. if the free guvmints of the world allow them to continue on we'll all be dead in a few short years.


Not all, I believe in the US it's around 350,000 dead so far so it's all good.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

caljar: it is pretty simple.  While China was telling the rest of the world there was no virus, and allowing flights to everywhere but China to continue so it got spread quickly, they themselves shut down internal Chinese travel.  They also started to work on vaccines, and such, while lying to the WHO, which set everyone else back months.


So why did our government base domestic policy on press releases from the Communist party instead of listening to our intelligence services that knew all of that?

We were told the entire thing was a hoax to make republicans look bad and that there was nothing to worry about.
 
genner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: feckingmorons: Yeah, go ahead and believe the CCP, or the NYT for that matter. Let me know how that works out for you.

My entire extended family - including my 25 year old cousin - has gotten the vaccine in Xi'an.

You can disbelieve the CCP, but the truth is pretty objective on this item.


Interesting, according to the article they have administered 1 million doses so far. Out of 1.4 billion people, how did a 25 year old get ahead of the other 99.93% of China? Rich/connected?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I mean, probably. They have different standards, it can be less effective and have more side effects so it's likely not as well tested. If it saves the whole it's worth doing in their eyes.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: MattyBlast: That's only because they hacked into our government and stole all of our scientists' data.

Why is that data not freely available?


I was just being a silly goof with my comment, but you bring up a really valid question.
 
