 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(9News (Australia))   'Mermaid' movement finally coming ashore on Aussie beaches   (9news.com.au) divider line
6
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

149 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 5:29 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The term "mermaiding" refers to the practice of wearing, and often swimming, in a costume mermaid tail."

Okay, ugh... put on giant mermaid/fish tail.... swim in ocean off Australia!  Sounds like a great idea.
 
janzee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pretty cool
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"widely popular"? I doubt you will ever meet one of these folks in your life.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: "The term "mermaiding" refers to the practice of wearing, and often swimming, in a costume mermaid tail."

Okay, ugh... put on giant mermaid/fish tail.... swim in ocean off Australia!  Sounds like a great idea.


It's like trying to fool a shark into biting you by mistake.
 
ktybear
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Too easy, sharks will soon take care of this problem.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.