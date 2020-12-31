 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Guy)   Explosive in the Nashville bombing was an extremely rare improvised thermobaric device. Homegrown fuel-air bombs ain't easy, says respected FBI bomb expert   (spytalk.co) divider line
26
    More: Followup, Oklahoma City bombing, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Improvised explosive device, Explosive material, FBI bomb experts, top bomb experts, Waco Siege, Anthony Quinn Warner's device  
•       •       •

682 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 11:35 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so maybe he was right, they won't forget him
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose that since finding bomb making how-tos is a google search away that we should not be fully shocked by something like this. Hope that we can stop the next one in time.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So just opening a propane canister or two inside the RV and igniting isn't nearly as scary as a thermobaric device.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Apparently he literally believed in the existence of lizard people.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good thing the FBI got right on that one year ago.  Oh wait...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: I suppose that since finding bomb making how-tos is a google search away that we should not be fully shocked by something like this. Hope that we can stop the next one in time.


Plenty of these are messed with by the Feds to cause them to fail. Much like the 'revised' Anarchist's Cookbook.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Homegrown fuel-air bombs ain't easy,
But nobody got to do it.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cman: I suppose that since finding bomb making how-tos is a google search away that we should not be fully shocked by something like this. Hope that we can stop the next one in time.


The man worked in computers, security systems, and electronics. He knew how.

/My brother has a similar resume, and I know he could do this.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So he was very knowledgeable about making bombs but that doesn't necessarily  make him a terrorist.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You know what else ain't easy?

Pimpin'
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: so maybe he was right, they won't forget him


Who?
 
1funguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So it WAS the republicans!

I knew it!!
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Appears the bomber did lots of research. Wonder if any of that research included how to plant DNA evidence at a crime scene so it looks like you're deceased?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Reads like a how to.  That should end well.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Growing up, there was a local hoodlum kid that would fill empty paint cans or 5 gallon buckets with oxy-acetylene and rig a firework fuse. Impressive boom.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Apparently he literally believed in the existence of lizard people.


Got a cite for that?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Good thing the FBI got right on that one year ago.  Oh wait...


Sure, just go on the word of a crazy, raving ex girlfriend who had never actually seen any bomb or bomb making material.  She was far from a credible witness whose testimony could have been used to convince a judge to sign a warrant.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Quite frankly, I am surprised that we don't have more acts of violence like this. I honestly believe that because guns are so readily available, they are the method of choice. Explosives take work, effort and precision. Guns don't, so we have mass shootings instead
Bombs don't kill people, guns do.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Apparently he literally believed in the existence of lizard people.

Got a cite for that?


I got one.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​g​irlfriend-nashville-bomber-warned-poli​ce-he-was-building-explosives-2019-n12​52536
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: The man worked in computers, security systems, and electronics. He knew how.


Also he had an expired explosives license.
 
zang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Apparently he literally believed in the existence of lizard people.

Got a cite for that?


https://www.spytalk.co/p/nashvilles-b​i​g-bomb-was-a-very-rare?utm_source=fark​&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&I​CID=ref_fark

Do a ctrl-f for "liz"...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: Keyser_Soze_Death: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Apparently he literally believed in the existence of lizard people.

Got a cite for that?

I got one.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/g​irlfriend-nashville-bomber-warned-poli​ce-he-was-building-explosives-2019-n12​52536


Or ... TFA: "Warner had spent time in a state park near Nashville, claiming he was hunting 'lizard people.'"
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: ketkarsa: Good thing the FBI got right on that one year ago.  Oh wait...

Sure, just go on the word of a crazy, raving ex girlfriend who had never actually seen any bomb or bomb making material.  She was far from a credible witness whose testimony could have been used to convince a judge to sign a warrant.


Let's leave the family courts out of this.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RepoManTSM: So he was very knowledgeable about making bombs but that doesn't necessarily  make him a terrorist.


So its obvious we have pushed the threshold of labeling alt-right white guys "terrorists" well past suicide bombing with thermobaric weapons. We have whole threads of people defending him, so not trying to rehash that.
-
So my question is, if using literal WMD's in public doesn't cross the line if you are a white guy, where -IS- the line now?
Nuclear? Biological?
I am honestly curious.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: ketkarsa: Good thing the FBI got right on that one year ago.  Oh wait...

Sure, just go on the word of a crazy, raving ex girlfriend who had never actually seen any bomb or bomb making material.  She was far from a credible witness whose testimony could have been used to convince a judge to sign a warrant.


Do you know her personally? Or does the mention of any woman anger you like that?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ambitwistor: Or ... TFA: "Warner had spent time in a state park near Nashville, claiming he was hunting 'lizard people.'"


That sounds sarcastic. Just because the man blew himself up, doesn't mean that he didn't have a sense of humor.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.