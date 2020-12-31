 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Hill)   If "reorganizing the Praetorian Guard because they might be too loyal to the outgoing emperor" was on your 2020 bingo card, you just made it in under the wire   (thehill.com) divider line
    Creepy, George W. Bush, President of the United States, Washington, D.C., Donald Trump, Vice President of the United States, Secret Service, presidential detail, Washington Post  
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looks like the Secret Service just declared an alliance with Gritty.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The worst things that are happening are by the Q and friends
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can't imagine anyone with the intellect to get into the Secret Service being dumb enough to be a sycophant of Trump.

Glad to know the Secret Service is being proactive, just in case.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm rather looking forward to some Secret Service (I wish that didn't shorten to SS) tell-all books. They are typically above that sort of thing but this was a "special" 4 years.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those agents probably shouldn't continue with the Secret Service if they can't figure out their loyalties. Did they forget they took an oath, or did they believe everyone else forgot they took an oath?

I suspect we're going to have more problems with law enforcement in this country.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: I can't imagine anyone with the intellect to get into the Secret Service being dumb enough to be a sycophant of Trump.

Glad to know the Secret Service is being proactive, just in case.


It's not easy keeping your sanity and wits when you're surrounded by cult members. I lost an aunt and a cousin to one.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can only imagine the horrors these poor bastiches have seen. Just the diaper changes and smell clinging to Donnie constantly...let alone the sheer volume of sedition and betrayal of every portion of his oath of office, and STILL forced to consider it duty to throw oneself between fire and this ginormous stain on humanity.

It's less about "divided loyalties" so much as treating them for PTSD.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 that none of them has upheld their oath over four years should easily make us suspicious about who they are and how they got their jobs.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a switch.

Typically the Praetorian Guard murdered and appointed Emperors. The only loyalties they held were to their own jobs.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assign the TrumpHumper agents to his post-presidency detail - everyone is happy.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: That's a switch.

Typically the Praetorian Guard murdered and appointed Emperors. The only loyalties they held were to their own jobs.


Be nice, Ish.  In some cases the Praetorian Guard was very loyal, even past all point it'd do a damn bit of good.  That being said, being loyal is just the flip side of assassination/looking the other way - either way they were the kingmakers.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the detail around Trump in his post-Presidential era definitely needs to be changed up with fresh faces.

The current batch...  without saying anything about their oath of loyalty to the Office, or their personal convictions...  are tainted.  They have seen too much graft and corruption going on in front of their eyes for four farking years to be able to make objective decisions about what acts are illegal and/or treasonous.

The Orange Shiat-Smearing Gibbon may still have his SS detail, but the ones assigned to him from now on are no longer duty bound to keep their mouth shut about the asshat does, but instead are duty bound to report anything that may harm the country... in addition to keeping the OSG from accidentially stopping a bullet or drinking some nice radioactive tea...

/As an aside, do ex-presidents qualify for food tasters?  I suspect Vlad may want to tie up a few loose ends...
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Assign the TrumpHumper agents to his post-presidency detail - everyone is happy.


Yup. Enjoy moving to South Florida, Special Agent MAGA. Hope you like golf.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: I can't imagine anyone with the intellect to get into the Secret Service being dumb enough to be a sycophant of Trump.

Glad to know the Secret Service is being proactive, just in case.


according to the Washington Post, some high level secret service agent was given dispensation (temporary leave) to take a job in the white house. Once Trump leaves, he's going back to the secret service. This shakeup will put him in charge of the training center not in DC, instead of going back to managing something around the white house.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Ishkur: That's a switch.

Typically the Praetorian Guard murdered and appointed Emperors. The only loyalties they held were to their own jobs.

Be nice, Ish.  In some cases the Praetorian Guard was very loyal, even past all point it'd do a damn bit of good.  That being said, being loyal is just the flip side of assassination/looking the other way - either way they were the kingmakers.


Some were loyal to the Emperor.  Some were loyal to the Empire.

Those loyal to the Empire definitely did a bit of judicious kingmaking if the Emperor got a little too batshiat crazy for the continued stability of Rome.

And yes, there were those who were just loyal to their coin purse.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how farking boring am i that i wrote up a bingo card for a year and wrote some scenario about the secret service on it that didn't involve an assassination attempt

*sees replies where farkers are flexing about the history channel show they watched*

oh ok that boring
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I'm rather looking forward to some Secret Service (I wish that didn't shorten to SS) tell-all books. They are typically above that sort of thing but this was a "special" 4 years.


They're keenly aware of it and therefore are known as the USSS when you shorten it
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katie98_KT: cherryl taggart: I can't imagine anyone with the intellect to get into the Secret Service being dumb enough to be a sycophant of Trump.

Glad to know the Secret Service is being proactive, just in case.

according to the Washington Post, some high level secret service agent was given dispensation (temporary leave) to take a job in the white house. Once Trump leaves, he's going back to the secret service. This shakeup will put him in charge of the training center not in DC, instead of going back to managing something around the white house.


Do we want an extreme trump-humper in charge of training other secret service agents?
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: /As an aside, do ex-presidents qualify for food tasters?


The question is if the SS are willing to throw themselves in front of a pullet for Trump.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump corrupts everything he touches.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: While it's not unusual for staffing changes to be made to the presidential detail when a new administration assumes office,

Translation: Sure this happens with evey president, but orange man bad.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: FTA: While it's not unusual for staffing changes to be made to the presidential detail when a new administration assumes office,

Translation: Sure this happens with evey president, but orange man bad.


The man is, in fact, orange.

He is, in reality, bad.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: FTA: While it's not unusual for staffing changes to be made to the presidential detail when a new administration assumes office,

Translation: Sure this happens with evey president, but orange man bad.


I just want to take a minute to celebrate today with you: It's Deadliest Day.  Holidays usually occur once a year but this one has occurred several times this year, including yesterday and the day before.  So happy Deadliest Day, dipsh*t.  Over 3000 again.  Way to go!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Those agents probably shouldn't continue with the Secret Service if they can't figure out their loyalties. Did they forget they took an oath, or did they believe everyone else forgot they took an oath?

I suspect we're going to have more problems with law enforcement in this country.


"Going to have"?
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Being as Biden spent eight years in the White House already, he probably would like to work with people who already worked with him and he got along well with, if they're still with whatever staff branch they were with at the time.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aperson: FTA: While it's not unusual for staffing changes to be made to the presidential detail when a new administration assumes office,

Translation: Sure this happens with evey president, but orange man bad.


Orange man can FOAD. Orange man IS bad.
 
stevecore
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not sure why anyone in the SS would be a Trump loyalist. Trump has abused them, treated them like shiat, and used them for his own financial gain his whole term
 
Koodz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I can't imagine anyone with the intellect to get into the Secret Service being dumb enough to be a sycophant of Trump.

Glad to know the Secret Service is being proactive, just in case.


What kind of intellect does it take to be a straight-shooting, eagle-eyed, bullet sponge?

I'm sure these guys are all better educated than I am, but why would they necessarily be deep thinkers?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: GrogSmash: /As an aside, do ex-presidents qualify for food tasters?

The question is if the SS are willing to throw themselves in front of a pullet for Trump.


I don't think anyone is brave enough to be between Trump and some chicken.
donaldtrumptweets.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Koodz: cherryl taggart: I can't imagine anyone with the intellect to get into the Secret Service being dumb enough to be a sycophant of Trump.

Glad to know the Secret Service is being proactive, just in case.

What kind of intellect does it take to be a straight-shooting, eagle-eyed, bullet sponge?

I'm sure these guys are all better educated than I am, but why would they necessarily be deep thinkers?


A R M Y

or

M A R I N E S

To spell it out
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: how farking boring am i that i wrote up a bingo card for a year and wrote some scenario about the secret service on it that didn't involve an assassination attempt

*sees replies where farkers are flexing about the history channel show they watched*

oh ok that boring


No History Channel here.  Just far too many Classical Studies electives back in Uni.  Really should have spent the extra term and finished the useless minor.
 
RaymondQGillet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stevecore: Not sure why anyone in the SS would be a Trump loyalist. Trump has abused them, treated them like shiat, and used them for his own financial gain his whole term


He's done the same thing to US citizens, and an unsettling number are still in love with him. As a species we're not bright.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stevecore: Not sure why anyone in the SS would be a Trump loyalist. Trump has abused them, treated them like shiat, and used them for his own financial gain his whole term


Secret Service members asked about protecting soon-to-be-former president Trump full time in Florida
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/secre​t​-service-members-asked-protecting-pres​ident-trump-full/story?id=74364989

//USSS are cops
//cops love trump
//everyone who supported trump has been abused and used for his own financial gain
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: GrogSmash: /As an aside, do ex-presidents qualify for food tasters?

The question is if the SS are willing to throw themselves in front of a pullet for Trump.


Maybe not a bullet but they might inexplicably find themselves under a bus with no idea how they got there or why there's a knife sticking out of their back.  =P
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If "reorganizing the Praetorian Guard because they might be too loyal to the outgoing emperor" was on your 2020 bingo card, you just made it in under the wire

Or, going by the details in TFA, the SS is reorganizing itself to pack the Praetorian Guard with loyalists to the incoming one.

Incidentally, is anyone concerned that some people think of our leaders as Emperors?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: And yes, there were those who were just loyal to their coin purse.


Yep - weirdly loyal to the gold at that.  Sometimes those were indeed the ones that were insanely loyal to the Emperor, simply because that's what they'd taken the money to do.  Those types might have been bought in the first place, but they stayed bought - which gave would-be usurpers a hell of a time.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: GrogSmash: /As an aside, do ex-presidents qualify for food tasters?

The question is if the SS are willing to throw themselves in front of a pullet for Trump.


If any of these stories come out in the press they could win a pullet surprise!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"If Trump refuses to leave office on January 21st the secret service will throw him out!"

You really sure about that? Really?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: stevecore: Not sure why anyone in the SS would be a Trump loyalist. Trump has abused them, treated them like shiat, and used them for his own financial gain his whole term

Secret Service members asked about protecting soon-to-be-former president Trump full time in Florida
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/secret​-service-members-asked-protecting-pres​ident-trump-full/story?id=74364989

//USSS are cops
//cops love trump
//everyone who supported trump has been abused and used for his own financial gain


That's typical. Every outgoing president continues to have secret service and it's usually agents that worked with them during their time in office.

It would be unusual (and telling) if they all weren't interested
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aperson: FTA: While it's not unusual for staffing changes to be made to the presidential detail when a new administration assumes office,

Translation: Sure this happens with evey president, but orange man bad.


Translation:  Sure, there are unique circumstances where the piece of shiat occupying the Oval Office has tried to poison normally apolitical institutions, but let me use a deliberately ignorant phrase to dismiss legitimate concerns.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People still say "orange man bad" unironically?
Do you also try to make fun of people who say the sky is blue, and water is wet?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: GrogSmash: And yes, there were those who were just loyal to their coin purse.

Yep - weirdly loyal to the gold at that.  Sometimes those were indeed the ones that were insanely loyal to the Emperor, simply because that's what they'd taken the money to do.  Those types might have been bought in the first place, but they stayed bought - which gave would-be usurpers a hell of a time.


I honestly don't have an issue with people like that.  Loyaltly that is truly bought, and not *temporarily rented* is extremely solid.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aperson: FTA: While it's not unusual for staffing changes to be made to the presidential detail when a new administration assumes office,

Translation: Sure this happens with evey president, but orange man bad.


You're saying this because it's in line with traditional norms for the outgoing president to try to spark a revolt on his way out and we are just overreacting right?

Pathetic.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: GrogSmash: And yes, there were those who were just loyal to their coin purse.

Yep - weirdly loyal to the gold at that.  Sometimes those were indeed the ones that were insanely loyal to the Emperor, simply because that's what they'd taken the money to do.  Those types might have been bought in the first place, but they stayed bought - which gave would-be usurpers a hell of a time.

I honestly don't have an issue with people like that.  Loyaltly that is truly bought, and not *temporarily rented* is extremely solid.


No argument.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: GrogSmash: And yes, there were those who were just loyal to their coin purse.

Yep - weirdly loyal to the gold at that.  Sometimes those were indeed the ones that were insanely loyal to the Emperor, simply because that's what they'd taken the money to do.  Those types might have been bought in the first place, but they stayed bought - which gave would-be usurpers a hell of a time.


If you want bought and paid loyalty, you had to look to the Varangian Guard. Giant men with big axes who were fanatically loyal and didn't give a crap about local politics, they just wanted to head home at the end of their enlistment with gold in their pouches, fancy swords and daggers, fancy armour, and a bunch of good stories to impress a bunch of big-arsed blonde chicks back home with.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Those agents probably shouldn't continue with the Secret Service if they can't figure out their loyalties. Did they forget they took an oath, or did they believe everyone else forgot they took an oath?

I suspect we're going to have more problems with law enforcement in this country.


Here is the source of corruption in the Secret Service - I am shocked this was allowed to happen, as the rest of the detail sees this happened:

"[The Secret Service] ...allowed Anthony Ornato, who previously headed up the current administration's detail, to serve as a political adviser in the White House."

If this has occurred in previous administrations, someone please correct me.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wademh: I'm rather looking forward to some Secret Service (I wish that didn't shorten to SS) tell-all books. They are typically above that sort of thing but this was a "special" 4 years.


I could see some author getting several agents to spill, on the absolute assurance of anonymity.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jjorsett: If "reorganizing the Praetorian Guard because they might be too loyal to the outgoing emperor" was on your 2020 bingo card, you just made it in under the wire

Or, going by the details in TFA, the SS is reorganizing itself to pack the Praetorian Guard with loyalists to the incoming one.

Incidentally, is anyone concerned that some people think of our leaders as Emperors?


Fark user image
 
