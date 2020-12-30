 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(TwinCities.com)   It's going to be a long night in Minneapolis   (twincities.com) divider line
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: He declined to say whether police recovered a gun at the scene.

Pretty sure that means the subject was unarmed, right?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fnordfocus: FTFA: He declined to say whether police recovered a gun at the scene.

Pretty sure that means the subject was unarmed, right?


If he did have a gun and fired first then suicide by cop.  I don't know what the delay is in getting the raw footage from the cameras out.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even the witnesses say the dead guy fired first.
 
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If your only source on something is a cop, you don't have a source.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The cops are on live stream literally spitting on the protestors.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

enry: fnordfocus: FTFA: He declined to say whether police recovered a gun at the scene.

Pretty sure that means the subject was unarmed, right?

If he did have a gun and fired first then suicide by cop.  I don't know what the delay is in getting the raw footage from the cameras out.


I think we all know what the delay is.
 
OBBN
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: FTFA: He declined to say whether police recovered a gun at the scene.

Pretty sure that means the subject was unarmed, right?


Witnesses say that the suspect fired on police first.  But, go ahead and ignore that part..
 
zang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man, I know that guy.  Sweetest man you ever knew.  Real pillar of the community.  We're holding a candlelight vigil if anyone wants to join.

/🔥
//🍾
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you are honest, people will believe you. 

If you murder people with total impunity, people are going to be upset with you when you shoot someone no matter how justified it might have been. 

ACAB.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good farking god subby, how stupid are you?

Officers pulled over a man suspected of a felony

the only people who will be whining will be the farking idiots who dont bother to get information first or even think in any way
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So wanted felon pulled over, shoots at cops first according to witnesses, cops defend themselves and fire back. The police and the (presumably) innocent women in the vehicle with the felon were all unhurt. The only one hurt was the felon who shot first at police. Police Chief says they'll release video the next day, and yet we're still expecting the city to burn?

If this was random Joe Citizen who got shot at by a wanted felon, who used a firearm to defend himself, nobody would say a damn thing about it.

Maybe, just maybe, this is part of what's wrong with society. In this instance, it appears police did their jobs as the law demands and as society demands, yet we're still thinking some opportunists are going to protest or riot for a felon who tried to murder police officers.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Maybe, just maybe, this is part of what's wrong with society.


Maybe what's wrong with society is the systematic abuse of people by the police for decades.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As expected. Minneapolis, don't you ever change.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Good farking god subby, how stupid are you?

Officers pulled over a man suspected of a felony

the only people who will be whining will be the farking idiots who dont bother to get information first or even think in any way


So, probably 100 of so Farkers, at least.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OBBN: fnordfocus: FTFA: He declined to say whether police recovered a gun at the scene.

Pretty sure that means the subject was unarmed, right?

Witnesses say that the suspect fired on police first.  But, go ahead and ignore that part..


Police say that witnesses say the suspect shot first but go ahead and get that tongue on the boot.

/he probably did shoot first but I'm not going to take a cops word on it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can understand how pent up anger over previous incidents already has angry people taking to the streets but this is a double edged sword since proud boys cosplaying as antifa can easily cause enough mayhem to escalate this into very bad situation. Hold the police accountable, but try not to give them an excuse to take out more people.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ModernLuddite:

ACAB.

All Canadians Are Bad?
 
