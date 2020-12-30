 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC News)   Michigan teen plays Russian roulette, loses   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Adolescence, Genesee County, Michigan, Police, heavy heart, Legal professions, Death, Detective, 17-year-old student  
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The weapon in question
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Billy Liar: The weapon in question
[th.bing.com image 174x180]


I'm going to hell, but you got a laugh. Enjoy your funny.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
didi mao!  *slap*
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who taught you math?!?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Burton, about four miles southeast of Flint.

... as good as reason to commit suicide as any, I guess.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Sam Jackson nods knowingly.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm glad he died so young and we didn't have to see what else he could have achieved with his poor judgement and impulse control. The house full of stolen items was a nice touch as well clearly society itself dodged a bullet even if this genius did not.
 
neaorin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Five out of six people consider russian roulette to be a safe activity.

/ although we also got a non-answer
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In 2020 can you really say that he lost?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Remind me again what happens when you play stupid games...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: In 2020 can you really say that he lost?


I suppose not, but he could have waited another twenty-four hours or so for this shiat year to end.

Of course, 2021 will be mostly about COVID-vaccine speed zombies, and mecha-Trump, so...

...I've said too much.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See, the whole "always bet on black" thing isn't really true, in spite of what Wesley Snipes thinks, life is not a Wesley Snipes movie
 
duenor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I'm glad he died so young and we didn't have to see what else he could have achieved with his poor judgement and impulse control. The house full of stolen items was a nice touch as well clearly society itself dodged a bullet even if this genius did not.


Would that all burglars "played" RR in their spare time.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Noah_Tall: In 2020 can you really say that he lost?

I suppose not, but he could have waited another twenty-four hours or so for this shiat year to end.

Of course, 2021 will be mostly about COVID-vaccine speed zombies, and mecha-Trump, so...

...I've said too much.


Or you can just click the link. You dont even need to read the actual article to find this part:

The teen died back in October after he was found unresponsive at a home in Burton. Police provided an update on the case due to a "large amount of public interest."
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The only winning move is not to play.
 
duenor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also, most likely this is the case of a burglar screwing with a stolen revolver. being stolen, he probably didn't know that certain revolvers don't fire the cylinder it's on.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: aagrajag: Noah_Tall: In 2020 can you really say that he lost?

I suppose not, but he could have waited another twenty-four hours or so for this shiat year to end.

Of course, 2021 will be mostly about COVID-vaccine speed zombies, and mecha-Trump, so...

...I've said too much.

Or you can just click the link. You dont even need to read the actual article to find this part:

The teen died back in October after he was found unresponsive at a home in Burton. Police provided an update on the case due to a "large amount of public interest."


Oh.

Yeah, two more months is definitely too long to wait.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably seemed like a good idea at the time.

/Probably
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If only the gun had had a gun, it could have gun gun gun gun

Whoa, sorry, I think Wayne Lapierre may have gained access to some kind of mind-control device. I just shot the toaster, and I don't even have a toaster. Or a gun.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The wacky game teens are playing that parents don't want you to know about!

Don't do it, kids!

*slides gun across table*
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Super Russian Roulette - A New Party Game for the NES
Youtube oeFSxS1xUjc
 
GRCooper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In Russia, do they call it Us Roulette?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: The weapon in question
[th.bing.com image 174x180]


I don't get it.

No, I don't know shiat about guns.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The only way to win at Russian Roulette is to not point the gun at yourself but your opponent.

It's a defensive strategy that works.
 
