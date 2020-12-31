 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Daily Beast)   Furries vs cops: morons dressed in ludicrously elaborate, overcompensating outfits face off against people who like to dress up as fuzzy cartoon animals   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
7
    More: Misc, Police, National Police Association, law enforcement agencies, Anthropomorphism, police departments, Law enforcement agency, block-list, German Shepherds  
•       •       •

248 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 3:30 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wear it like a badge of honor.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yiff the police.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"cop lovers are preemptively blocking them." No one likes being cop-blocked.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Furries speculated that either a bored social media manager was manually blocking members of their community, or that the NPA was using some kind of automated block-list, which had labeled furry accounts as unsavory.

Savory is a lack of sweetness, so declaring furries unsavory and therefore sweet just shows a lack of experience of being anywhere near a furry.
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I wear it like a badge of honor.
[Fark user image 425x434]
Yiff the police.


Not with a kryptonite condom and for all the money in the world. Who knows where they've been.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I wear it like a badge of honor.
[Fark user image 425x434]
Yiff the police.


BROTHER??
BROTHER!?
AVENGE ME, BROTHER...!

/pllpht
//outro sting
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Furries speculated that either a bored social media manager was manually blocking members of their community, or that the NPA was using some kind of automated block-list, which had labeled furry accounts as unsavory.

Savory is a lack of sweetness, so declaring furries unsavory and therefore sweet just shows a lack of experience of being anywhere near a furry.


My guess was that they were using a block list that singled out furries because the furry fandom tends to be a pretty overtly leftist space with lots of people who vocally support BLM and say ACAB... Or it could be because they're a bunch of ass backwards chuds that still think furries are a bunch of degenerate dog farkers as if it were still the mid-2000s or something. Both are just as likely!
 
Abacus9
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: evilsofa: Furries speculated that either a bored social media manager was manually blocking members of their community, or that the NPA was using some kind of automated block-list, which had labeled furry accounts as unsavory.

Savory is a lack of sweetness, so declaring furries unsavory and therefore sweet just shows a lack of experience of being anywhere near a furry.

My guess was that they were using a block list that singled out furries because the furry fandom tends to be a pretty overtly leftist space with lots of people who vocally support BLM and say ACAB... Or it could be because they're a bunch of ass backwards chuds that still think furries are a bunch of degenerate dog farkers as if it were still the mid-2000s or something. Both are just as likely!


Or maybe they're being salty?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.