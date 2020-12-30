 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Daily Beast) Wisconsin hospital employee 'intentionally' ruined 500 doses of COVID vaccine. Hospital 'intentionally' designates employee as 'former.'
    Asinine, Vaccine  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I swear that there is some motherfarking social media site that is being used as Project Mayhem. It needs to be found and shut down.

THIS IS NOT FUNNY, PEOPLE!
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That's 500 people who won't be saved. That's first responders, that's healthcare workers, that's those who are immunocompromised.

WHAT. THE FARK IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE. 

WHAT THE HELL IS IN THE WATER IN WISCONSIN
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Charge them with conspiracy to commit murder. 500 counts of it
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Some sort of criminal charge/s along with civil liability for the value of the doses (at full hospital billed retail & not the insurance accepted level).  That along with the permanent loss/suspension of any professional licenses and I'd consider that a good start.

Start...
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Some sort of criminal charge/s along with civil liability for the value of the doses (at full hospital billed retail & not the insurance accepted level).  That along with the permanent loss/suspension of any professional licenses and I'd consider that a good start.

Start...


Followed by sticking the employee with 500 plain needles.

And billing for the needles.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who owns the vaccine and could it count as destruction of government property?
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a selfish lunatic.

Don't like the vaccine? Fine, don't get it. But ffs don't prevent other people from getting it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our leader has lost his mind, and is encouraging the entire country to join him.  Many people do not need that much encouragement.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is criminal behavior, death resulting.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Life in prison, no parole. Paper their cell with pictures of every single American that has died from COVID this year.

Absolute trash. That's what that "person" is.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
make them work on the covid ward with no ppe
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Local news this morning is reporting that "former" is accurate.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are we still not allowed to shove bamboo splinters under someone's fingernails?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What do you call an anti-vaxer who works in a hospital? An oxymoron.
 
SlamPuff [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What if we went ahead and injected him with all 500 doses of ruined vaccine?
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's a new documentary, 76 Days, which has unprecedented access to COVID hospitals and patients in Wuhan. It's exactly the kind of access that the nut jobs have been demanding, and they won't believe a second of it because it has yellow people in it.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Some sort of criminal charge/s along with civil liability for the value of the doses (at full hospital billed retail & not the insurance accepted level).  That along with the permanent loss/suspension of any professional licenses and I'd consider that a good start.

Start...


Almost $10K worth of damage for the doses alone.  Definitely a misdemeanor.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I expect this story to be featured on the next episode of...

renewcanceltv.comView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Znuh: That's 500 people who won't be saved. That's first responders, that's healthcare workers, that's those who are immunocompromised.

WHAT. THE FARK IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE. 

WHAT THE HELL IS IN THE WATER IN WISCONSIN


Cheese curds?

At some point in the near future, the anti-vaxxer movement needs to be put down like a rabid dog.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: What do you call an anti-vaxer who works in a hospital? An oxymoron.


This summer was out at my sister-in-law's in  a HEAVILY Republican suburb and their neighbors stops by.  She's a nurse and seems nice enough but talk slowly turns to the virus and she and her husband turn into total farkin' Qers.  Saying she and her coworkers will inject each other with saline to say they got vaccinated, it's purely made up for political purposes, oh and that the vaccine "will change your DNA".  No idea what crackerjack box she got her credentials out of but good farking lord.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe the employee had to make room in the fridge for their lunch, or a six-pack they wanted to chill.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Znuh: That's 500 people who won't be saved. That's first responders, that's healthcare workers, that's those who are immunocompromised.

WHAT. THE FARK IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE. 

WHAT THE HELL IS IN THE WATER IN WISCONSIN

Cheese curds?

At some point in the near future, the anti-vaxxer movement needs to be put down like a rabid dog.


Ordinarily, I'd expect "time" to handle this, but it turns out they breed too fast
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would like this farking asshole to be punished by having everything done to him that has been suggested in this thread so far. But right before that, I would like the privilege of shoving my foot so far up his fat ass that he needs to floss my toenail fungus out of his teeth.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: oh and that the vaccine "will change your DNA".


Wow...I thought I heard all the conspiracy theories. But changing DNA?  That's a new one.  What is the government trying to do, turn us into X-Men mutants?

Speaking of DNA. This song won a grammy in the 80's for best rock instrumental.

A Flock of Seagulls - D.N.A.
Youtube lF2lX0ZrccQ
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Galileo's Daughter: Znuh: That's 500 people who won't be saved. That's first responders, that's healthcare workers, that's those who are immunocompromised.

WHAT. THE FARK IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE. 

WHAT THE HELL IS IN THE WATER IN WISCONSIN

Cheese curds?

At some point in the near future, the anti-vaxxer movement needs to be put down like a rabid dog.

Ordinarily, I'd expect "time" to handle this, but it turns out they breed too fast


Diseases like COVID-19 spread too slowly and aren't leathal enough to erradicate them.

Something like a nice airborne, easily transmittable version of Ebola *might* do the trick, if the incubation time was 7-10 days from initial infection to start of symptoms.
 
fark account name
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Maybe the employee had to make room in the fridge for their lunch, or a six-pack they wanted to chill.


Finally, a serious comment that restores my faith in Fark.
 
fark yews
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Given current inefficiencies in delivery, there may be much more wasted by expiration.  International destruction is one thing, but I think.murder is a stretch (500 doses is 250 people which is maybe 2.5 deaths if they had coronavirus, but given infection rate is probably less than 1 death).  But I do agree he should get max for monetary and other crimes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You f*cking jerk.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, the quote from the hospital is that they intentionally removed the vaccine. Not intentionally destroyed it. Likely just a case of taking it out to rearrange things and forgot to put it back in. Not as much outrage and drama with that though.

" individual in question today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration. We have notified appropriate authorities for further investigation,"
 
fark account name
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OK, seriously farked up person here.

That said, what kinds of controls does this hospital have?  Those doses are worth at least $1000 each ($5K per vial) to a lot of people.  Yet one person can just access the fridge and take out what they want and no one notices?
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Znuh: That's 500 people who won't be saved. That's first responders, that's healthcare workers, that's those who are immunocompromised.

WHAT. THE FARK IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE. 

WHAT THE HELL IS IN THE WATER IN WISCONSIN

Cheese curds?

At some point in the near future, the anti-vaxxer movement needs to be put down like a rabid dog.


I wish it was cheese curd water. Wife is an elementary teacher and listened to the local school board meeting online last night. Sadly, we may be better off dead if we're surrounded by what I heard. The sob stories I heard were just overly dramatic bs. When the mailman comes, it distracts my child. I have many things delivered and the that distracts my child, How can I be expected to make my child put the phone down that I bought them and let them use during online learning? This isn't that bad, the people getting sick clearly are going to get sick anyway. Etc and etc...Sure, I heard some legit concerns and I share them too as a dad, but to be fair, this is rural 'murica talking here, not common sense.

My wife still goes in person to teach due to her position type. I can't manage work and my kid all day either but I manage. No one wanted or expected this but teachers are not childcare. And if you won't mask up and your crotch fruit won't, then they will be sent home. You spawned, accept SOME responsibility for rearing your own kid
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Crucify her.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Biden / Harris administration needs to move against right wing hate speech tv, radio and Internet websites.  Endless conspiracies about 5G, fluoride, Covid, and vacinnes are dangerous.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Ken VeryBigLiar: oh and that the vaccine "will change your DNA".

Wow...I thought I heard all the conspiracy theories. But changing DNA?  That's a new one.  What is the government trying to do, turn us into X-Men mutants?



With my luck, I'd end up with a lame mutation, like an extra finger on each hand, or the ability to hear any Kenny G song being played in a 10 mile radius.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DON.MAC: Who owns the vaccine and could it count as destruction of government property?


Well, Bill Gates owns the microchips in it, at least.
 
