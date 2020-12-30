 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC DFW)   Not news: After worker tests positive for COVID-19, workplace closes for a couple hours of deep cleaning and sanitizing, then resumes business as usual. Fark: Workplace is the FAA regional center for Dallas, almost 200 flights delayed or canceled   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
    More: News, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field, request of the FAA, Federal Aviation Administration, Air traffic control  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So we are doing this the hard way?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody picked the wrong week to stop wearing a mask, washing their hands and distancing?
 
Error 482
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Another reason to be glad I no longer work for Southwest Airlines
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [i.pinimg.com image 612x612]


Guess they had to unplug for a bit

ace in your face
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well maybe so many dum dums shouldn't be flying
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My husband is an air traffic controller so not getting a kick...
 
