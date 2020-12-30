 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WDIO Duluth)   Managers of the landfill are reminding people not to leave explosives at the facility   (wdio.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, drop them off at Goodwill instead.  Poor people still need to make things explode every once in a while.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever looked at a warning label and wondered 'why would they need to say that??'
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think you wouldn't have to tell a rational adult, "Hey, if you see an IED, grenade, or a box of sweaty dynamite, please don't pick it up, get on the highway, drive it here, and just drop it off - that'd be stupid at best and fatal for you & a bunch of others at worst," but we're still having to tell a third of the population not to farking cough all over each other during a plague, so, I guess I'm just overly optimistic and naive.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some days you just can't get rid of a Grenade.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: You'd think you wouldn't have to tell a rational adult, "Hey, if you see an IED, grenade, or a box of sweaty dynamite, please don't pick it up, get on the highway, drive it here, and just drop it off - that'd be stupid at best and fatal for you & a bunch of others at worst," but we're still having to tell a third of the population not to farking cough all over each other during a plague, so, I guess I'm just overly optimistic and naive.


after 70M voted the way they did I checked out. because when you walk into a store 1 of 2 people are horribly stupid.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiral_fishcake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, don't toss your grenades...
 
talkertopc
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So don't put explosives in the garbage or recycling? Compost it is!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was junk, and ugly anyway when new.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: It was junk, and ugly anyway when new.


Now with the pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In my state, explosives go in the purple recycling bin. Don't all states do that?

/we get a new pickup crew every week
 
