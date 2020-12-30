 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WQOW Eau Pair)   Not OK, Bloomer   (wqow.com)
    More: Dumbass, Pleading, Chippewa County, Wisconsin, Cause of action, Warrant, David Lunemann, CHIPPEWA COUNTY, early October, Eau Claire, Wisconsin  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's trying to revive "woods porn".
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: He's trying to revive "woods porn".


Some people have no appreciation for the Old Schoolers.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate that this country criminalizes mental illness. The guy is obviously OCD, focused on that particular activity.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
First Amendment?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Goddamn, Wisconsin.

I mean, I know you're Wisconsin but WTAF?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wooden dildos will give you splinters.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Wooden dildos will give you splinters.


Coward.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Wooden dildos will give you splinters.


That's where the sandpaper condoms come into play.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're lucky they didn't find dismembered bodies.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Wooden dildos will give you splinters.


Hope the nursing staff can pull them all out of you, bloody hell
 
catusr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A search warrant of Lunemann's home turned up a rolling bookcase which hid a room containing pornographic magazines, index cards and stencils.

Who hides their porn in a secret room?   Mental illness indeed.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: He's trying to revive "woods porn".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [Fark user image image 254x317]

We're lucky they didn't find dismembered bodies.


Yet
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 640x428]


that's beautiful
 
