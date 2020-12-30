 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Bozeman Daily Chronicle)   Sometimes you gotta shoot for the moon
posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 12:08 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That site is a train wreck of multiple pop-ups and multiple auto playing videos (and my browser is fairly well locked down).
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay classy, Three Forks
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have left a scar so he'd be easy to pick out of a line up.   You don't want to overthink that picture I assure you.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do you really want me to kick your Azz Dad.....cause you know I'll do it......
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There is a house, a trailer, and an RV involved. The only thing that I'm sure of is that the dude getting shot at lives in the trailer. Unless the article is referring to the shooter's RV as her home where breakfast was cooked.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes, it reminds me of that famous quote from the Battle of Bunker Hill: "Don't fire until you see the brown of his eye!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skinink: Yes, it reminds me of that famous quote from the Battle of Bunker Hill: "Don't fire until you see the brown of his eye!"


never heard that one, but as a young man, shooting for the brown eye meant something different.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Odd moniker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

morg: There is a house, a trailer, and an RV involved. The only thing that I'm sure of is that the dude getting shot at lives in the trailer. Unless the article is referring to the shooter's RV as her home where breakfast was cooked.


TFA: "The deputy found a shell casing near the front door, but the caliber didn't match the rifle the deputy confiscated. The deputy was unable to find shell casings by the back door, where the couple said Allen had fired the round from. Allen was adamant that she discharged her rifle, court documents say. She said her pistol, which matched the shell casing police found near the front door, was at her mother's house."

I suspect there's more than one trailer involved.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Stay classy, Three Forks


This is the best part:

The deputy found a shell casing near the front door, but the caliber didn't match the rifle the deputy confiscated. The deputy was unable to find shell casings by the back door, where the couple said Allen had fired the round from.
Allen was adamant that she discharged her rifle, court documents say. She said her pistol, which matched the shell casing police found near the front door, was at her mother's house.

i.e. There's been enough gunfire at that trailer that law enforcement found casings from the wrong gun, and that damnit, she used the rifle to scare that bastard off near the back ddor, not the pistol at the front door.


Get it right, deputy.  Two different incidents.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not very hospitable...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Forks?:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Twilight Rifftrax - Line, Line, Line, Line
Youtube IH3WEsfaoW8
 
