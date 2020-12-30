 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Moderator [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/955
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Well, we thought the end to this 2020 crap would never come, but it's finally here, and I for one welcome our incoming 2021 overlords. I live in Tennessee, where you can buy fireworks on New Year's Eve but no champagne - unless you're at a bar and plan to drive home. And no, no pandemic exceptions, liquor stores are closed on New Year's Eve and you can only buy sub 8.0 beer at gas stations or grocery stores to drink at home. Which makes zero sense.

So anyway, I'm probably gonna kick back with some beer and watch the Fark Livestream (which is actually pretty entertaining) and maybe set off some leftover 4th of July bottle rockets and try to dodge the bullets coming back down to Earth that my idiot neighbors will be firing into the air.

So take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how you're planning on spending New Year's Eve this year.

Last week's Easiest/Hardest are in the Not Newsletter in your inbox, or you can check out the Fark thread here.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
The Third Man                    666

And that's how you finish off 2020, folks.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  
Yay! I'm number 6!
 
AbuHashish
24 minutes ago  

bababa: Yay! I'm number 6!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BBH [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  
7th! (For now) First time on a leader board.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  
The only two that I got wrong were the only two that were guesses.  The news was very memorable last week.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
And that was very tricksy and not nice at all.  You know the one.
 
