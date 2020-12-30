 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Actual headline: "We regret to inform you that people are feeding pet leeches their own blood". Gordie LaChance: *faints*
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leaches are not real smart but I like them also. I used to swim with the little suckers. Heck they do good job for restoring blood flow in some peoples extremities.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shut UP, Gordie.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate leeches like Indiana Jones hates snakes.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medieval Barber Theodoric of York - SNL
Youtube edIi6hYpUoQ
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 670x342]


Fark user imageView Full Size


One of my absolutely favourite films.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had let leeches but they got in to my salt collection.  Didn't end well for them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Creeped me out.
 
Insain2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All I can say is, I'm anemic & if that was my pet of choice they'd be starving to death..........sorry but Nuff Said on that note!!!!!!
 
kendelrio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Biggest one in four counties...
 
kendelrio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
AND we missed a great opportunity for the rare "Wheaton" tag... 🤦♂
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: [YouTube video: Medieval Barber Theodoric of York - SNL]


Oh my god. I remember when that aired. Me and a buddy had some really good smoke and were ripped. That was going to be a great episode that night because all the ones with Steve Martin always were.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've got pet leeches, but they are the types that prefer eating stuff other than blood
 
Lillya
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That sucks
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only ever had one leech swimming experience, and wouldn't want to repeat it.

Keeping them as pets is another level of weirdness, but not the weirdest.  I knew a girl once who bred lethal snakes just for kicks.  (She was a goth, so I guess she was living up to the subculture.)

As long as we're on the subject of Stephen King stories and leeches:  it seems to be a thing for him.  That sequence in the IT novel with the giant flying leech creatures is one of the most terrifying.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No Wheaton tag?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Leaches seem like a pretty lame pet.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's good training for when you have children (wallet vipers).
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: Crewmannumber6: [YouTube video: Medieval Barber Theodoric of York - SNL]

Oh my god. I remember when that aired. Me and a buddy had some really good smoke and were ripped. That was going to be a great episode that night because all the ones with Steve Martin always were.


You sound old and like a wild and crazy guy
 
Shmanger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seyyyyyymoooooorreeee!!!!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Feeding leeches their own blood sounds like the biological version of a perpetual-motion machine.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Most of the leeches around here tend to migrate to local government.
 
