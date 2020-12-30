 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WGME Portland)   Even goats hate going to the doctor   (wgme.com) divider line
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What swims in the sea and gets caught in nets?
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bob Down: What swims in the sea and gets caught in nets?


goats?
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I swear if I ever get a goat I will name it Totes.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was his name Kevin?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Send those scary men in black away. Bring in a nice granny with a soft voice, to coax the poor animal in. Have her offer it a yummy treat. You just have to know how to talk to the dear frightened creatures.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nanny State strikes again.
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So what was wrong w/the goat??? Is it OK or was it just havin a Goatee Goat breakdown?????
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Insain2: So what was wrong w/the goat??? Is it OK or was it just havin a Goatee Goat breakdown?????[Fark user image image 288x175]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Is the Goat havin issues or an I....    is supposed to be a gif of a fainting Goat.....aka issues.....Good night fellow Farkerz I've failed so I'm off to bed the only punishment fit for a farkin failure.....🙃
 
