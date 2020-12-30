 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(USA Today)   Dumb: Showing up at the TSA checkpoint with a gun. Dumber: Running away when it is found. Dumbest: Leaving your passport, boarding pass, and several friends behind   (usatoday.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think the day of the "International Jet Set" is over.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Had a gun, ran away, didn't get shot. Hmmmm
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So should we set up.the AzzKickin machine?????
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a Macaron!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty white
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: I think the day of the "International Jet Set" is over.


The internationals don't carry guns. We're just not that into them. This is very much an American situation when it comes to the developed world.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not illegal to take a gun to a TSA checkpoint. They're just going to take it and send you to secondary screening. No need to run.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In 2019, 4,432 guns were found in carry-on bags, or about 12.1 per day, and 87% were loaded. Incidents are up 5% from 2018."

I wonder what percentage of those people had firearm training, and should have known better than to try breaking the law regarding guns. And where are all these people traveling to where they feel so in danger that they have to bring a gun with them?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Betty white


"E B White" also acceptable
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they found the gun he remembered all the cocaine he had on him.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A long time ago a gal I knew went to the airport to meet some friends arriving from out of town and since this was pre-9/11 she tried to go to the gate to greet them. Sending her purse through the X-ray machine with a loaded revolver and a bag of weed was apparently not a good idea.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Fleeing the checkpoint does this man no good,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meanwhile, in a Northern suburb of Milwaukee:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
