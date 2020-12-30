 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(I Heart Radio)   Dog-sized lizards spreading from Florida into Louisiana and Texas. No word if they are living together with cat-sized lizards   (sunny99.iheart.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, Southern United States, South America, Florida Everglades, Argentine black, National Geographic, South Florida metropolitan area, North Carolina  
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yorkie or Great Dane?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm rooting for a showdown between the dog-sized lizards and the feral hogs.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen these big lizard bastards all over south Florida. Fascinating creatures. They may spread to Louisiana and Texas, but they won't last ... the ones that don't freeze to death will be eaten by the same people who eat crawfish.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bayoukitty: I'm rooting for a showdown between the dog-sized lizards and the feral hogs.


No contest. Feral hogs decimate everything.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get that in furniture size comparison? Is it the size of a bed stand, ottoman, coffee table? I'm going to need you to be more specific

God help us all if we're talking a love seat here
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this.

Humans have turned the salad bowl upside-down on the buffet table, what with importing god-knows-what from all corners of the globe to all the other corners, but we've also kicked off a giant shift in climate patterns all around the world.

Think if it like we pressed a big "RESET" button on the biosphere.  In 1000 years we'll see wild budgies in Spain, lionfish in the Chesapeake Bay, and maybe even coyotes in Vietnam.

Who the f*ck knows?  It might even be fun. (but not for farmers or fishermen, there's gong to be a lot to adjust to.)
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Flea-sized lizards the size of rat-sized lizards sucked on rat-sized lizards the size of cat-sized lizards and ten thousand peoploids split into small tribes... any day now, the year of the diamond dog-sized lizards!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do they taste better than Nutria?
 
Flincher
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's a farking dinosaur
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ive been hearing about these but have yet to see one. Fark feral hogs and pythons and lionfish and all the other invasive species around here.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Recipes.
This thread needs recipes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Better than lizard sized dogs.

/yes, I mean you, lady with the dog in your purse at Whole Foods.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do they eat Kudzu?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Salmon: Better than lizard sized dogs.

/yes, I mean you, lady with the dog in your purse at Whole Foods.


Shoot, a lizard sized dog ain't even a Whole Food.  Barely even a snack!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Yorkie or Great Dane?



Cocker Spaniel

telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't care how much you compare them to dogs, they are NOT going to sleep on my bed.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
from Florida into Louisiana

Can they swim? Because to get from Florida into Louisiana, either you have to swim, or pass through Alabama and here (Mississippi). Haven't seen any tegus nor heard reports of them. The problems they face coming through here consist of coyotes, alligators and well-armed rednecks willing to shoot anything that doesn't have a bag limit. And if any survive into Louisiana, they better hope they don't taste good.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Mr. Eugenides: Yorkie or Great Dane?


Cocker Spaniel

[telegraph.co.uk image 850x531]


Looks more like a Pekinese

ripleys.comView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: Snapper Carr: Mr. Eugenides: Yorkie or Great Dane?


Cocker Spaniel

[telegraph.co.uk image 850x531]

Looks more like a Pekinese

[ripleys.com image 640x1136]


That looks like bait.
 
Rannuci
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
See, now 5.56mm as a sporting rifle makes sense!
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rannuci: [Fark user image image 303x166]


Especially the Greek dog up thread.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Rannuci: [Fark user image image 303x166]

Especially the Greek dog up thread.


FFS.
Freak dog. Not Greek.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Recipes.
This thread needs recipes.


Koreans have some traditional dishes.

Oh, did you mean the lizards?
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: LiberalConservative: Rannuci: [Fark user image image 303x166]

Especially the Greek dog up thread.

FFS.
Freak dog. Not Greek.


dude, you ever meet a dog?

Greek is fine.
 
