Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KCRG)   Doing 114 MPH in a snowstorm. That college education is not working   (kcrg.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Iowa, CEDAR RAPIDS, Des Moines Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines, Iowa, Interstate 35, Facebook, Iowa City, Iowa  
592 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 10:58 PM (46 minutes ago)



17 Comments
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They have Finnish rally drivers in Iowa? Who knew.
Oh, he's from Minnesota. Well that explains that.

Now cut the road width down to 1.75 tree lined lanes and add some moose.
That will separate the men from the boys.

Or
Now do it in a Buick skylark with sun rotted balding summer tires, worn out (to the point of missing bushings), shock absorbers that still have the factory tick mark on them.  and show us how it really done.

From Scandinavian flick to Minnesota flip in 1/2 a second.  What an ass.
His insurance company is going to eat him  like a Lutefisk and potato hot dish.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He had a tailwind.

/Driving through the adirondacks during a snowstorm, now you're talking
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blender61: Now cut the road width down to 1.75 tree lined lanes and add some moose.
That will separate the men from the boys.


All you need is a little sisu.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FlashHarry: blender61: Now cut the road width down to 1.75 tree lined lanes and add some moose.
That will separate the men from the boys.

All you need is a little sisu.


YES!. GO!
There is no accurate translation into English. It is a state of mind and being..
I do like the Finns, not that I'm somewhat apprehensive in certain (most) circumstances.  :)
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blender61: His soon to be erstwhile insurance company is going to eat him  like a Lutefisk and potato hot dish.


ftfy
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'In a Facebook post the Iowa State Patrol wrote, "The excuse?! "In a hurry trying to get back to college in Minnesota get out of Iowa" '
Updated with translation.
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It is well known that the soft snow will absorb the energy from any accident. So yes, it is safer.
:)
 
wiredroach
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blender61: They have Finnish rally drivers in Iowa? Who knew.
Oh, he's from Minnesota. Well that explains that.

Now cut the road width down to 1.75 tree lined lanes and add some moose.
That will separate the men from the boys.

Or
Now do it in a Buick skylark with sun rotted balding summer tires, worn out (to the point of missing bushings), shock absorbers that still have the factory tick mark on them.  and show us how it really done.

From Scandinavian flick to Minnesota flip in 1/2 a second.  What an ass.
His insurance company is going to eat him  like a Lutefisk and potato hot dish.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess that's kinda fast in a snow storm.

/scoffs in Canadian
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh wait, no! Miles.

Yeah don't do that, that's dumb.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Luckily, I have a full sized 4 wheel drive truck - I can drive like this in the snow all winter long.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I approve just on principal.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's not very fuel efficient driving.
Shame on him.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That college student is educated beyond the level of his intelligence.
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
blender61:
Now cut the road width down to 1.75 tree lined lanes and add some moose.
That will separate the men from the boys.

I drove in Spain once. They turn 2 lane roads into 4 lane. The slower drivers drive 1/2 on the shoulders. The faster ones use the middle. As they charge head-on. They slip onto the shoulder at the last minute to miss each other. Even the ones using the shoulder are speeding. I have no idea what happens at a bridge that has no shoulder. Maybe the locals all know where those are? I was never so afraid of driving anywhere else in the world. Did I mention this was at night?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA:

"I'm in a hurry trying to get back to college in Minnesota"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe he was a physics major. Sheeple that out.
 
