Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(BBC-US)   We've had everything else in 2020...why not end the year with a volcanic eruption?   (bbc.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, we've already done that and  been there.
Both Kilauea and Etna  beat  Popocatépetl to the queue .
 
talkertopc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weak for 2020, I wonder how it got the job, it probably knows the director.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would never have expected that. You've really got me, there.
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
First of all, 10 January.

Second of all, Popocatépetl literally has eruptions/emissions every day.  The only difference between TFA and any other day is that this one was visually more spectacular than usual.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2020 ends tomorrow ... COME ON YELLOWSTONE!
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blender61: Yeah, we've already done that and  been there.
Both Kilauea and Etna  beat  Popocatépetl to the queue .


And Krakatoa.
Eruption of Krakatau 10-11 April 2020 close up
Youtube 6QMXWKErNvs
 
zerkalo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I didn't think Mexicans eat Taco Bell
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zerkalo: I didn't think Mexicans eat Taco Bell


They know better than to eat it.  It gets dumped in cenotes then eventually comes out the volcano.
 
