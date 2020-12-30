 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Axios)   US B-52s fly over Persian Gulf, report seeing tin roofs, rusted   (axios.com) divider line
    Murica, Iran, U.S. B-52 bombers, Baghdad, United Arab Emirates, Persian Gulf, Middle East, big picture, Iraq  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bibi is out wagging his dog again.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes.
These flights happen often.
The fact they are talking about them means they are using it for a political reason.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size


Okay, maybe the attendant is Middle Eastern...That doesn't make it a "Persian Gulf"
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a show of force, we're showing off our 60 year old technology. Right.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Persian rug shack!
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yes.
These flights happen often.
The fact they are talking about them means they are using it for a political reason.


Happen often. Yeah. Except this time theres a LOT of metal in the area. Way more than usual.
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: As a show of force, we're showing off our 60 year old technology. Right.

S

ixty year old tech that still works and was designed to for a lot longer.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tin does not rust as it contains no iron.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, which of the two got knocked up..?
 
VisualiseThis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging edmo to the white courtesy phone.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's one thing, I do know...There's a lot of ruins in Meso-po-tamia...
 
stoicjohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this still a show of force? Shouldn't we just knock them off X Box Live for an hour or something legit intimidating.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darch: cyberspacedout: As a show of force, we're showing off our 60 year old technology. Right.

Sixty year old tech that still works and was designed to for a lot longer.


I was watching a documentary on the B-52 a bit back and it was said the service life with upgrades should last until at least 2050.
 
phishrace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: As a show of force, we're showing off our 60 year old technology. Right.


I had one fly low over me years ago on approach to Moffett Field NAS. It was something I'll never forget. Besides the mass, the sound was deafening.

Don't knock it until you have one fly low over you. Age ain't got nothing to do with it. They're still intimidating AF.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have yet to RTFA but the B-52 is one bad-ass motherfarker.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Paging edmo to the white courtesy phone.


Fark user imageView Full Size



/FWIW,  B-52s have a close to zero chance of not being shot down by Iran
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look, as much as some people want to deny it Iran deserves to be bombed.  They still refuse to give her back her man.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think the tin roof rusting was an std outbreak at a swingers club.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: cretinbob: Yes.
These flights happen often.
The fact they are talking about them means they are using it for a political reason.

Happen often. Yeah. Except this time theres a LOT of metal in the area. Way more than usual.


I dunno.
Did anyone think something else would be happening?
These farkers want the end of the world so Jeebus can come and we gave them the means to do it.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everyone panic?
 
