Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   Universal Orlando hits attendance capacity ten minutes after opening despite the fact the state is a hotbed of Covidiocy   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Florida  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been there, bought the $100 ticket. A very expensive day of rollercoaster riding, is not worth catching a deadly disease.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Universal Orlando hits attendance capacity ten minutes after opening despite because of the fact the state is a hotbed of Covidiocy


FTFY
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look. Florida is gonna be a lot less crowded in 2021.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Look. Florida is gonna be a lot less crowded in 2021.


pictureshack.usView Full Size
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Florida's governor is trumps fluff boy...what else would you expect
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Florida's governor is trumps fluff boy...what else would you expect


The Spanish inquisition of course.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Everyone has masks on, what's the big deal?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've kept annual passes for all their parks for years. Once covid arrived there's no way. They even honored the few months I had left after they opened again. Not my idea of fun right now.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
WRONG!

There are very few cases of Covid-19 in Florida.

There is, according to Florida health records, an unusually high number of people dying from pneumonia this past year.

Nothing to see here.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I see we are fully embracing the complacency stage of the pandemic.  Good thing we have a rock solid vaccine distribution plan in place.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was told the economy wasn't going to crash regardless of shutdowns or not.

Seems to me like people want to spend money in the economy regardless of personal health risks. Enough - in fact - to sell out Universal Orlando in just ten minutes.

Hmmmmmm ...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Look. Florida is gonna be a lot less crowded in 2021.


In this thread dumb farkers thinking there isn't out of state tourists flooding it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Everyone has masks on, what's the big deal?


Ok hypothetically speaking.

lets say your face to face with someone you know has covid and he sneezes towards you and you have a mask on.

Will you move closer cause your protected or would you distance yourself?

The mask is not 100% protections. As someone from the CDC has told me...

"The microns for the virus are very small, A mask?  Imagine stopping a mosquito with a chain link fence..."

Sure a mask is better protection than none..but still....I wouldn't chance it.
 
patrick767
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn straight! Theme park attendance is a constitutional right! The right of every American to ride rollercoasters SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

patrick767: The right of every American to ride rollercoasters SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!


I don't remember seeing that in the Constitution or Bill of Rights. Maybe they can pencil it in during the next meeting of the minds.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I've been there, bought the $100 ticket. A very expensive day of rollercoaster riding, is not worth catching a deadly disease.


I thought we were supposed to be concerned about us spreading it to those with crappy immune systems and our cloth masks were their only salvation?

Did I miss a memo because I do not fear yet another invisible thing added to the thousands I've been instructed to fear?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

patrick767: Damn straight! Theme park attendance is a constitutional right! The right of every American to ride rollercoasters SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!


Don't be ridiculous, roller coasters aren't in the Constitution.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: patrick767: The right of every American to ride rollercoasters SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!

I don't remember seeing that in the Constitution or Bill of Rights. Maybe they can pencil it in during the next meeting of the minds.


Minds?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Lambskincoat: I've been there, bought the $100 ticket. A very expensive day of rollercoaster riding, is not worth catching a deadly disease.

I thought we were supposed to be concerned about us spreading it to those with crappy immune systems and our cloth masks were their only salvation?

Did I miss a memo because I do not fear yet another invisible thing added to the thousands I've been instructed to fear?


I know. I'm afraid of real things like migrant caravans and pedophiles rings under pizzerias.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: patrick767: Damn straight! Theme park attendance is a constitutional right! The right of every American to ride rollercoasters SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!

Don't be ridiculous, roller coasters aren't in the Constitution.


its in the fine print under the bit where every citizen needs a vaccine.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: patrick767: Damn straight! Theme park attendance is a constitutional right! The right of every American to ride rollercoasters SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!

Don't be ridiculous, roller coasters aren't in the Constitution.


Yes but I think Harry Potter might be, somewhere.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I'm afraid of real things like migrant caravans and pedophiles rings under pizzerias.


Where do you think these pizza places get their salty tasting cheese from?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: Mrtraveler01: I'm afraid of real things like migrant caravans and pedophiles rings under pizzerias.

Where do you think these pizza places get their salty tasting cheese from?


I just assumed it was grounded up gym mats.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I just assumed it was grounded up gym mats.


LOL no self respecting pizza owner goes to a gym silly.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Gubbo: Look. Florida is gonna be a lot less crowded in 2021.

In this thread dumb farkers thinking there isn't out of state tourists flooding it.


Tourists didn't open the amusement park.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not residents going to the theme parks.  Northern covdoucheidiots are infecting florida.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ThrobblefootSpectre: It's not residents going to the theme parks.  Northern covdoucheidiots are infecting florida.


But residents work there.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Tourists didn't open the amusement park.


Florida did either.  Walt Disney is headquartered in Covifornia.
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This doesn't mean what y'all have decided it means. They hit capacity that quickly because the reduced capacity number maxed out. Over at Disneyworld on the same days they were maxed out a couple weeks in advance, and they had no dayof event sales.  The parks weren't sold out in any traditional sense, only in the 35 percent of park capacity sense.

Should everyone have just stayed home? Well I sure did. Attack people for taking a vacation in the middle of a pandemic, but at least be clear on what you're attacking.

/Epcot is still safer than Walmart.
// No, I haven't been to Epcot during the holidays. I have been to Walmart though,and it scared the crap out of me.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ThrobblefootSpectre: UltimaCS: Tourists didn't open the amusement park.

Florida did either.  Walt Disney is headquartered in Covifornia.


Erm, that's Florida didn't either.
 
