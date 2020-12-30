 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Newburyport News)   You think violence, murders, riots and fires are bad? This small city in Mass is on the brink of pandemonium   (newburyportnews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
License plate cams. Surveillance cams. Fines.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't they just burn it? Turn it into a Covid party!
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like it's some strange, new concept.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Newbury?  I don't even know where that is.  Somewhere on the North Shore.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
movie-locations.comView Full Size


bunch of savages in this town
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People that don't break down their boxes before putting them in the dumpster are of the body of the Trump and need to be on the list for the truth and reconcilliation comittee to have a struggle session with when the BidenHarris comes to rule.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tamarinadc [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get John Cena to take care of it. He can stem the fury.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who don't break down cardboard boxes are the same type of people that don't wash their hands after masturbating.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: License plate cams. Surveillance cams. Fines.


Or, have a parks/sanitation/public works employee spend 30 minutes throwing it in a truck and next year figure out that around Xmas time you'll need an extra dumpster or two for people to get rid of their packaging.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five bucks worth of kerosene would take care of the problem right quick.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: My ancestors founded Newbury in 1635.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Five bucks worth of kerosene would take care of the problem right quick.


*cough cough climate change.

/don't take a small problem and make it far far worse.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an excuse for a bonfire to me...lived in a place where neighbors would haul out all their burnable junk and throw a crab feed once a year. . All you had to do was get a fire department permit, theyd come and inspect the site, then theyd show up for some crab and corn and beer...
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people need to be sent to boarding school.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: People who don't break down cardboard boxes are the same type of people that don't wash their hands after masturbating.


Funny story, bro:  Helped a coworker move years ago and a toy fell out of her nightstand drawer.  She chased someone around with it then complained about the hassle washing it every time she uses it.  I held out my hand and she gave me a weird look and shook it.  I said, "Men do the same thing," and kept shaking her hand until she made the connection.  With a little luck, she still thinks of that every time she shakes someone's hand.
 
Buster 49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our local recycling pick up folks have decreed that cardboard boxes are to be knocked down and NOT bound with twine or tape.  The unintended consequence is that any wind blows them all over the neighborhood.  So I tried weighting the pile of cardboard with a cement block.  They refused to remove the cement block to pick up the pile of cardboard.  It appears that I have to wait for a day where there will be little, if any wind if I'm going to put out boxes. Such days don't seem to happen real often when it's recycling day. As a result I have a garage full of cardboard boxes with no where to go.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Five bucks worth of kerosene would take care of the problem right quick.


a real arsonist wouldn't think 'kerosene'.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sheer godamndemonium!
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: People who don't break down cardboard boxes are the same type of people that don't wash their hands after masturbating.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: West Newbury?  I don't even know where that is.  Somewhere on the North Shore.


I checked my map of Massachusetts:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Couldn't find it.  Might just be a myth.
 
spiral_fishcake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, the humanity! What if children see this?
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Boxing Day revelers being irresponsible AGAIN.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: State_College_Arsonist: Five bucks worth of kerosene would take care of the problem right quick.

a real arsonist wouldn't think 'kerosene'.


Nobody's going to call Peter Falk over a bin of burning trash.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: State_College_Arsonist: Five bucks worth of kerosene would take care of the problem right quick.

*cough cough climate change.

/don't take a small problem and make it far far worse.


Meh.

Around here, I'm not allowed to burn anything outside. Because, ya know, climate change and all that...

But wait..I have a fire place! I can burn wood 24/7 and that's fine, because it is.... indoor wood?!?! Obviously indoor wood doesn't hurt the environment at all

I also live about 10 minutes away from a huge arboretum. It's really nice. Not free mind you, this isn't like a public thing for the people, nah, it's actually crazy expensive. They have acres and acres of trees.

You know what they do all the time? Controlled fires! They burn an unfathomable amount of yard waste, but people whose backyards literally touch up against the arboretum can't do the same thing without risking fines.

On the topic of fines, the same government that won't let me burn things in my backyard, because the environment, will also fine me if I don't constantly cut my yard. Lawn mowers are awful, absolutely awful.... By many measures far worse than cars. But not only is it legal, it's all but required to cut the grass.

It's really hard to take these rules seriously when it is this ridiculously inconsistent.

Oh, and if you go 30 minutes west, they have no such burning rules. Lots of people save up all their yard waste and have huge bonfires once or twice per summer, and that's perfectly legal.

Meanwhile, while we debate the merits of burning cardboard as a one off solution, some giant company is going to spill an unfathomable amount of oil into the ocean or similar, and face no consequences for their actions, while the people running it enjoy million dollar bonuses.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Why can't they just burn it? Turn it into a Covid party!


Make sure you add some Covidiots to the bonfire.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Jake Havechek: West Newbury?  I don't even know where that is.  Somewhere on the North Shore.

I checked my map of Massachusetts:

[Fark user image image 329x216]

Couldn't find it.  Might just be a myth.


Like Brigadoon.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Sounds like an excuse for a bonfire to me...lived in a place where neighbors would haul out all their burnable junk and throw a crab feed once a year. . All you had to do was get a fire department permit, theyd come and inspect the site, then theyd show up for some crab and corn and beer...


I too havelived in a placed where I goty crabs from the neighbors and there was a lot of burning
 
phishrace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If they think that's bad, just wait until I bring down all my empty beer cans and liquor bottles Friday morning. They're gonna need more than a backhoe. It will be mayhem.
 
Resin33
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is literally twice a week a the trash compactor in my apartment complex.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Years ago we had a new worker and the guy training her gave her a box cutter and 25-30 boxes and told her to break em down and put them in the recycling bin. He had to do something else so she goes out and about 10 min later comes back and says the dumpster was full. Coworker goes out and comes back with a whole weird look on his face and calls me out. I go out and and see she ignored the signs to break down boxes and the slot in front of the bin where you put them in and just opened the top and tossed them in. Well it was fun watching him explain to her what the box cutter, signs and slot in the front if the bin meant. She was very frustrating to train.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've seen some shiat.

Riot In Edinburgh
Youtube N2kC1jMKZco
 
valenumr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phishrace: If they think that's bad, just wait until I bring down all my empty beer cans and liquor bottles Friday morning. They're gonna need more than a backhoe. It will be mayhem.


I don't take my recycling out often, but when I do, people think I'm a raging alcoholic.
 
susler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't most of those boxes have someone's name and address on them.  One would think it would be pretty easy to track down whose leaving those ones.
 
tom247365
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ironically, subby, it IS these types of stories that make me think this country is destined to self destruct.
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

valenumr: phishrace: If they think that's bad, just wait until I bring down all my empty beer cans and liquor bottles Friday morning. They're gonna need more than a backhoe. It will be mayhem.

I don't take my recycling out often, but when I do, people think I'm a raging alcoholic.


Perfect gift for every functioning alcoholic you know:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If any of the boxes still had address labels on them they should have printed out a reminder about breaking down boxes, along with directions on how to do that, put the note in the box, and then shipped it to the person C.O.D.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seriously?   Lazy bastages.   That said i have seen many cases of people doing the stupidest shiat just to save a tiny bit of effort.
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

grimlock1972: Seriously?   Lazy bastages.   That said i have seen many cases of people doing the stupidest shiat just to save a tiny bit of effort.


Is bastages a Fark filter? Bastards!
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

valenumr: grimlock1972: Seriously?   Lazy bastages.   That said i have seen many cases of people doing the stupidest shiat just to save a tiny bit of effort.

Is bastages a Fark filter? Bastards!


Guess not...
 
