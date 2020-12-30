 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Kare11)   Minneapolis finally realizes that bridges should be closed for maintenance *before* they fall down   (kare11.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Saint Anthony Falls, Minnesota, I-35W Mississippi River bridge, great attention, history of this great bridge, Historian, English-language films, American films  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 4:46 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't most concrete disingrate around or before 100 years? It's essentially as if every concrete structure is a ticking time bomb.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Akchtually, the one that collapsed was undergoing maintenance at the time.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The state owns the bridge, not the city.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Doesn't most concrete disingrate around or before 100 years? It's essentially as if every concrete structure is a ticking time bomb.


It certainly varies depending on how well it was made. L.A.'s 6th St. bridge was younger than that but had to be replaced because the high acid content in the concrete was eating itself up.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Has anyone tried praying for the bridges to heal?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Doesn't most concrete disingrate around or before 100 years? It's essentially as if every concrete structure is a ticking time bomb.


The steel typically yields well before the concrete 'explodes' in a sense.  Or at least it's supposed to.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Doesn't most concrete disingrate around or before 100 years? It's essentially as if every concrete structure is a ticking time bomb.


very overstated my Farker friend. nothing lasts forever, not even a Volvo. TTBOMK i'm pretty sure the 100 yr mark is an accurate forecast for houses basement support walls. Generally they will continue to stand but you really should replace them before disaster strikes. but everything man makes lasts just so long. metal beams oxidize and rust away. you know.

there's a awesome documentary on what will happen to the Earth's many man made super structures after we are no longer here to support and maintain these structures. the world will change, big league. best part of the doc was learning these different bridges, waterways and amazing structures exist. interesting stuff.
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Has anyone tried praying for the bridges to heal?


Dude, it's concrete, not a Leviathan.  Moya frowns on your shenanigans.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sadly, the Republican party in this state still controls the senate, and they'll be damned if they'll spend a dime before they have to.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't Infrastructure Weak coming up?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That being said, that's a cool bridge and yes, it needs some maintenance work.

When I worked downtown, I loved walking across it over the river and then back on the other side.  Or taking the stairs on the north end down to the riverfront below and walking back across Nicollet Island and Hennepin Ave.

That's it in the middle there, right over the upper parts of the falls, also labeled as Central Ave.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
img1.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Doesn't most concrete disingrate around or before 100 years? It's essentially as if every concrete structure is a ticking time bomb.


There's still Roman concrete structures in use to this day, so no. In fact in big pours the concrete can actually still be getting stronger 100 years later, that's certainly true for the Hoover dam.
 
Cheese on Cheerios
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary:
When I worked downtown, I loved walking across it over the river and then back on the other side.

Same here! It's my favorite bridge in Minneapolis to take a stroll along and take in the river. Maybe I saw you sometime. I'm definitely glad it's getting some maintenance, even though I'll miss crossing it in the meantime.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.