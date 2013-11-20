 Skip to content
(The Hollywood Reporter)   Mary Ann got the COVID. Someone go spell H E L F on the beach
    Sad, Gilligan's Island, Dawn Wells, sweet Mary Ann Summers, iconic CBS sitcomGilligan's Island, allure of Mary Ann Summers, free love, Mary Ann Do, angelic Wells  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, trump managed to kill one of america's sweethearts.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the sad news on the radio a little while ago. :(
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just saw her on celebrity Chopped. It was from 2019 i think but she was still looking pretty good.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now the Howell's fortune goes to Ginger.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would have thought the isolation of that island would have protected her.

Heaven's spank bank adds another member.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the Stones/Beatles Mary Ann/Ginger sub-discussion.

Rest in peace, Ms. Wells.

/Mary Ann
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I got this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lorelle: I heard the sad news on the radio a little while ago. :(


Must have felt like a long 3 hours.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Cue the Stones/Beatles Mary Ann/Ginger sub-discussion.

Rest in peace, Ms. Wells.

/Mary Ann


er..it was The Who...

The Who - Mary Anne With The Shaky Hand
Youtube TjBxdQcHyI0
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

RIP
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Marianne (2016 Remaster)
Youtube Wip1agcbBJE

RIP Marianne.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
IS GINGER OK?????
 
rewind2846
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dammit to hell, 2020. Couldn't just leave without one more "fk you", could you?
Rest in papayas, Ms Wells.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One of my first crushes :(
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Coconuts should have cured her.  DAMNIT, PROFESSOR!!!
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's been very active on her social media, right up until last week.  This is very dad. 😟
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dammit. *saf
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
S O L
 
darkeyes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
RIP...Hope they don't hold it against you for all the kittens you helped kill
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Changing my handle... *Sad
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So now we only have Ginger to choose from for that big question?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rub Pour one out for Marry Ann!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well this just absolutely destroyed my afternoon.  Shiat.

After school reruns of Gilligan's Island were a big part of my Jr/High School experience (followed by The Brady Bunch iirc, Batman on just before but I generally didn't watch that as I'd usually get home halfway through it.

RIP

/Oh the kittens you killed back in the day...
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sad news, indeed.

/ Mary Ann >> Ginger
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MiddleAgedWoman: Changing my handle... *Sad


No, you had it right the first time. "Dad"

I think most dad's in the 60's wouldn't mind being stranded on an uncharted isle with her...


Stairway To Gilligan's Island - Led Zeppelin - Classic TV theme
Youtube K4MKQMTHplI
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rewind2846: Dammit to hell, 2020. Couldn't just leave without one more "fk you", could you?
Rest in papayas, Ms Wells.


RIP, sad old bat
Mr Wells
Youtube 9FRAeFyBX1w
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No, this time I'm NOT going to read TFA.

Please, someone, let me down easy.

RIP for her or not?

/please, please, please for the latter....
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IgG4: I just saw her on celebrity Chopped. It was from 2019 i think but she was still looking pretty good.


Yeah, she looks 10-15 years younger than her age:

food.fnr.sndimg.comView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It was SOL subby

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess that answers the question.  Ginger it is.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man, that sucks, but 82 isn't a bad run.

Think I'll go dig out my Honeybees album.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mary Ann


From Marshall Crenshaw. My personal favorite "Mary Ann" song. There are quite a few of them.
 
Susan'sLittleAdamsApple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Sad news, indeed.

/ Mary Ann >> Ginger


Not any more, I am definitely not into necrophilia...probably, no definitely...Definitely not into that at all probably.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So Long, Marianne
Youtube mh-JIvL0QC8
 
Datanerd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: No, this time I'm NOT going to read TFA.

Please, someone, let me down easy.

RIP for her or not?

/please, please, please for the latter....


RIP, sadly.  This one gets me about as bad as John Prine's passing, for different reasons.

/subby
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
D'awwwwww. She was so sweet and adorable. RIP
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: No, this time I'm NOT going to read TFA.

Please, someone, let me down easy.

RIP for her or not?

/please, please, please for the latter....


dbhennigan.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

robodog: IgG4: I just saw her on celebrity Chopped. It was from 2019 i think but she was still looking pretty good.

Yeah, she looks 10-15 years younger than her age:

[food.fnr.sndimg.com image 616x462]


Would (have) smash(ed).
 
mmojo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
About 15 years ago I got macked hard by Tina Louise at a party. My greatest regret (so far) is not going for it.
 
kindms
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rest In Power pot smoking hottie
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know has a major sad
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess it Ginger now, unless you are a necrophiliac.
 
freakay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mmojo: About 15 years ago I got macked hard by Tina Louise at a party. My greatest regret (so far) is not going for it.


Uhm....
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
2020 is goingn to be a little biatch right up until the end. It's definitely Trump's year.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Datanerd: MelGoesOnTour: No, this time I'm NOT going to read TFA.

Please, someone, let me down easy.

RIP for her or not?

/please, please, please for the latter....

RIP, sadly.  This one gets me about as bad as John Prine's passing, for different reasons.

/subby


Damn. Thanks for the heads up, though.

I'll read TFA now.

Dammit!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
:(
 
