 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Gothamist)   NYC: We can totally still have the New Year's Eve ball drop because we've closed off Times Square and that means everyone will do the sensible thing and stay home   (champ.gothamist.com) divider line
30
    More: Stupid, Times Square, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, New Year's Eve ball, New Year's Eve, new year, NYPD Chief of the Department Terrence Monahan, One Times Square, Disease Control  
•       •       •

445 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see officials in NYC are as intelligent as those in Las Vegas... "let's cancel the usual festivities, and then shut down streets to traffic like normal and just ask people nicely to stay home."

We're so collectively f*cked.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least New Year's Eve will be speaking with a deeper voice.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 was so bad, the ball drop this year is going to be Arabian Goggles
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do it from the Statue of Liberty.   Isolate the island.   Visible from everywhere from a safe distance. Light the torch, set of fireworks.  It would be cool.
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood the fascination of the ball drop.
/Must be a NYC thing.
//Full disclosure: I don't get the NYC thing either.
///Happy New Years!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's going to be so pissed when the clock rolls to 0000 32-Dec-2020.

\ You don't think 2020 is giving that up easy, do you?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: I never understood the fascination of the ball drop.
/Must be a NYC thing.
//Full disclosure: I don't get the NYC thing either.
///Happy New Years!


Yes, New Yorkers love to hang out in Times Square all day, at least when they're not visiting the Statue of Liberty, which they do at least every other weekend.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm a bit nervous about LA. It seems like people have been saving up a lot of fireworks, and the recent sprinkle isn't enough to stop shiat from catching fire.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not because it's NYC but because it's a BIG CITY there'll be enough idiots and assholes to make this a problem.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: I never understood the fascination of the ball drop.


Me neither but I had surgery for it anyway when I was a kid.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLoridaDon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's New York City......

Of COURSE there are going to be people out and about....dropping or NOT DROPPING the ball.....your not going to stop that City or its People.

This whole COVID thing has just reinforced what we already knew.... The City will collectively do what the City wants to do.

I just don't want to hear about its "leadership" coming down on some kid selling Girl Scout cookies after you let thousands riot all summer and act like the Girl Scouts are spreading COVID.

/ex-New Yorker
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
NYC has never given a shiat about these parties ever. They're like the only city that allows mass public gatherings without requiring adequate toilet facilities, let alone food and water.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's the alternative? Electrified fencing and barbed wire?
 
Cluckles
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jsnbase: What's the alternative? Electrified fencing and barbed wire?


Not having a bunch of performers there?
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Lucky Stu: I never understood the fascination of the ball drop.
/Must be a NYC thing.
//Full disclosure: I don't get the NYC thing either.
///Happy New Years!

Yes, New Yorkers love to hang out in Times Square all day, at least when they're not visiting the Statue of Liberty, which they do at least every other weekend.


I realize the many/most of the people who go to watch the ball drop are probably not form NYC... which is exactly my point.  Why do people go?  People packed in TS like sardines... looks awful to me. I fail to understand the fascination of NYC.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Stupid" tag is stupid.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever meet a new yorker who has gone to that, unless they were dragged there by a visiting friend. So as long as there aren't any tourists in NYC, place should be empty.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I don't think I've ever meet a new yorker who has gone to that, unless they were dragged there by a visiting friend. So as long as there aren't any tourists in NYC, place should be empty.


Exactly.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: Super Chronic: Lucky Stu: I never understood the fascination of the ball drop.
/Must be a NYC thing.
//Full disclosure: I don't get the NYC thing either.
///Happy New Years!

Yes, New Yorkers love to hang out in Times Square all day, at least when they're not visiting the Statue of Liberty, which they do at least every other weekend.

I realize the many/most of the people who go to watch the ball drop are probably not form NYC... which is exactly my point.  Why do people go?  People packed in TS like sardines... looks awful to me. I fail to understand the fascination of NYC.


Try going in June.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I get that everyone is excited 2020 is ending but 2021 might be worse. I feel like this year was the start of long socioeconomic collapse, not an anomaly.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cluckles: jsnbase: What's the alternative? Electrified fencing and barbed wire?

Not having a bunch of performers there?


Thank you for not using 'artists' or 'musicians'
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Lucky Stu: Super Chronic: Lucky Stu: I never understood the fascination of the ball drop.
/Must be a NYC thing.
//Full disclosure: I don't get the NYC thing either.
///Happy New Years!

Yes, New Yorkers love to hang out in Times Square all day, at least when they're not visiting the Statue of Liberty, which they do at least every other weekend.

I realize the many/most of the people who go to watch the ball drop are probably not form NYC... which is exactly my point.  Why do people go?  People packed in TS like sardines... looks awful to me. I fail to understand the fascination of NYC.

Try going in June.


I've been there, and I didn't care for it. Too crowded.
To each his own.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: Super Chronic: Lucky Stu: I never understood the fascination of the ball drop.
/Must be a NYC thing.
//Full disclosure: I don't get the NYC thing either.
///Happy New Years!

Yes, New Yorkers love to hang out in Times Square all day, at least when they're not visiting the Statue of Liberty, which they do at least every other weekend.

I realize the many/most of the people who go to watch the ball drop are probably not form NYC... which is exactly my point.  Why do people go?  People packed in TS like sardines... looks awful to me. I fail to understand the fascination of NYC.


For a non-snarky answer, they usually get some A-list pop stars to perform, if only briefly. That's probably fun.

My wife and I used to live a short walk from there (43d and 11th), and we probably would have wandered over to check it out at least once, but it's not at all designed for casual drop-ins. You have to be fully committed to spending the whole damn day out there, stuck in your designated spot.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I say go for it.  I've noticed fewer and fewer people following the rules.  No one cares anymore. I had a patient today approach my front desk.  No mask of course.  My receptionist asked him to put on a mask.
His response: "The governor (DeSantis) said I don't have to wear a mask. Therefore, I'm not going to wear one. You can tell the doctor that I'm protesting masks because they don't do anything. He can't make me wear a mask.  If you think masks do anything, you're just a sheep who believes CNN".  Luckily, my receptionist closed the sliding glass window in his face until he put on a mask.
Guess who's getting a dismissal letter from my practice next week.  This just goes on every f*cking day in some form or another.  I had three other patients biatch about how difficult it is to breathe with a mask on.  Meanwhile, I am fully gowned with a surgical cap and two masks 8 f*cking hours a day.
I'm honestly tired of it.  Hell, even my staff misbehaves outside of work.  I can't really fire them because I doubt I'll find anyone to replace them who follows the rules.  All I can do is protect myself from the stupidity of others.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: Super Chronic: Lucky Stu: I never understood the fascination of the ball drop.
/Must be a NYC thing.
//Full disclosure: I don't get the NYC thing either.
///Happy New Years!

Yes, New Yorkers love to hang out in Times Square all day, at least when they're not visiting the Statue of Liberty, which they do at least every other weekend.

I realize the many/most of the people who go to watch the ball drop are probably not form NYC... which is exactly my point.  Why do people go?  People packed in TS like sardines... looks awful to me. I fail to understand the fascination of NYC.


I don't get it either, can you at least drink and toke, looks like a long night of standing around.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
About 15 years ago San Francisco declared the traditional Halloween street parties in the Castro would not happen. 20,000 people showed up anyway
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think there is more than sufficent evidence to show that that is straight up bullshiat     There is too much of a mix of messages going around and seeming in many cases those who ought top most follow mask rules won't because of GOP politicians but keeping their cushy job ahead of peoples lives.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just release the attack squirrels and rats that NYC has now.

If plague rats of NYC (the human variant) party down in times square tomorrow night, we must beg the military to nuke the city to stop the deluge of plague rats the will be streaming out of the city when the inevitable happens.

If I can stay home and not party down with my pants and mask down, so can everybody.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I say go for it.  I've noticed fewer and fewer people following the rules.  No one cares anymore. I had a patient today approach my front desk.  No mask of course.  My receptionist asked him to put on a mask.
His response: "The governor (DeSantis) said I don't have to wear a mask. Therefore, I'm not going to wear one. You can tell the doctor that I'm protesting masks because they don't do anything. He can't make me wear a mask.  If you think masks do anything, you're just a sheep who believes CNN".  Luckily, my receptionist closed the sliding glass window in his face until he put on a mask.
Guess who's getting a dismissal letter from my practice next week.  This just goes on every f*cking day in some form or another.  I had three other patients biatch about how difficult it is to breathe with a mask on.  Meanwhile, I am fully gowned with a surgical cap and two masks 8 f*cking hours a day.
I'm honestly tired of it.  Hell, even my staff misbehaves outside of work.  I can't really fire them because I doubt I'll find anyone to replace them who follows the rules.  All I can do is protect myself from the stupidity of others.


If you don't fire them, why would the follow the "rules"?  There is no repercussions.  Or do you love money so much you are willing to work with plague rats?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.