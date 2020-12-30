 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(MLive.com)   University medical system to begin vaccinating the community with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind   (mlive.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Michigan Stadium, Vaccine, University of Michigan employees, Vaccination, University of Michigan, ANN ARBOR, Michigan Medicine, first dose of the Pfizer vaccine  
•       •       •

533 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 9:30 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're all going to freeze their butts off, small price to pay, though.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The temp of the vaccine has to stay below -400c.  No problem in Ann Arbor.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

claudius: The temp of the vaccine has to stay below -400c.  No problem in Ann Arbor.


127 degrees below absolute zero is a neat trick if you can pull it off.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, but the vaccine administered by OSU will still win.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Finally, University of Michigan gets a home win this year. Cool
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great. So every shot will miss?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's the only good thing that's happened in the Big House this year.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: They're all going to freeze their butts off, small price to pay, though.


You know, maybe they could open up the basketball arena RIGHT NEXT DOOR.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.