Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Patch)   "I don't know how I got this," says man who contracted COVID at maskless Queens Republican Club Christmas party   (patch.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Hospital, Jim Trent, Christmas party, Christmas tree, Illinois, Port Washington Branch, Bayside, Queens, indoor Christmas  
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God DAMN, Republicans are f*cking morons.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I wasn't on the conga line. I ate by myself," Trent told the Eagle. "I don't know how I got this."

Christ, whadda fu*cking idiot.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone ought to redo that conga line video with "Don't fear the Reaper" for the music.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wasn't on the conga line. I ate by myself," Trent told the Eagle. "I don't know how I got this."

Now there's a shocker
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Someone ought to redo that conga line video with "Don't fear the Reaper" for the music.


need the coffin dancers at the tail end
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queens Republican club?  Aren't they even pretending anymore?  I thought the closet was still a necessary fashion accessory in them thar parts?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Soros beamed it into your longs, obviously.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Soros beamed it into your longs, obviously.


UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: optikeye: Someone ought to redo that conga line video with "Don't fear the Reaper" for the music.

need the coffin dancers at the tail end


cousin-merle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Soros beamed it into your longs, obviously.


He should have inhaled more bleach like the President told him to.  It's really his own fault he got sick.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: God DAMN, Republicans are f*cking morons.


They're probably looking for every excuse possible to deny their own responsibility (beyond what they already have).

First up, Muslims. Second blame is obvious:

Loren
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nature gave us an intelligence test.  The Republicans flunked.
 
iaazathot [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's simple, God hates you. That's what all the evangelicals say about Covid, hurricanes, etc. God thinks you're and asshole.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: God DAMN, Republicans are f*cking morans.


/teeny
//tiny
///edit
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why should I care about such reckless people when all evidence suggests they don't care about themselves?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i tried to figure out what little neck was and it turns out they have a restaurant that specializes in kimbap
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He didn't get it at the party, but he might have turned it into a superspreader event. Having symptoms 2 days after the party means he was infected 5-10 days before the party and was almost for sure contagious at the party. Hopefully for the rest of the community he's right about but being near anyone else during the event.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?

steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Why should I care about such reckless people


Because that same reckless person didn't know they had covid for a while and probably went out in public without a mask or social distancing and infected innocent people. It's sad.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Why should I care about such reckless people when all evidence suggests they don't care about themselves?


We can still point and laugh.
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I wasn't on the conga line. I ate by myself," Trent told the Eagle. "I don't know how I got this."

You look pretty fat and stupid, son.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?

[Fark user image 340x270]


Main tab = Snowflake tab
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?

[Fark user image image 340x270]


Nobody mentioned Trump, snowflake.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "I wasn't on the conga line. I ate by myself," Trent told the Eagle. "I don't know how I got this."

You look pretty fat and stupid, son.


That's one way to go through a short life.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Nobody mentioned Trump


It doesn't matter. Everyone thinks they're funny by mentioning him in every thread regardless of topic.

I just zone it out and move on...in few months everyone will be making fun of Slow Joe and Knee-Pad Harris for the next 4 years.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: He didn't get it at the party, but he might have turned it into a superspreader event. Having symptoms 2 days after the party means he was infected 5-10 days before the party and was almost for sure contagious at the party. Hopefully for the rest of the community he's right about but being near anyone else during the event.


Not necessarily

but still, fark him.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: i tried to figure out what little neck was and it turns out they have a restaurant that specializes in kimbap


shabu shabu restaurant next door too
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?

[Fark user image 340x270]


It must be, you're here stinking up the place when no one has even mentioned Tя☭mp's name but YOU! Moran!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?

[Fark user image image 340x270]

Nobody mentioned Trump, snowflake.


Tell that to the Trump face poster up above.

That is if you can see over the snuggled up to mountains of biden's ass in your 'connected, modern ' stupidass city in cauliflowernia.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?

[Fark user image image 340x270]


Are you implying subby is a moderator? I didn't think our tab suggestions on submissions mattered.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Toilet seats.

Stop licking them.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: Knee-Pad Harris


steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: moothemagiccow: i tried to figure out what little neck was and it turns out they have a restaurant that specializes in kimbap

shabu shabu restaurant next door too


i've never had that before

goddamn i miss Queens
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: steklo: Knee-Pad Harris

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, someone had to write it down...Monica Lewinsky now has competition in the white house.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
lemme just say that the mousedick guy is the shiattiest troll on here and i want my crown back
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: goddamn i miss Queens


for you one of my favorite songs.

As I Walked Thru Queens
Youtube MfH3Remhw0k
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Must have been some democrat breaking & entering his apartment in the dead of night, using his toothbrush while he was sound asleep isolating himself -- it's the ONLY explanation that makes any sense!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I had unprotected sex with all whose hookers and shared needles to shoot black tar heroin. I have no idea how I got Hep!"
 
