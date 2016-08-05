 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Fido, are you cooking in there? No. Are you building an interocitor in there? NOOO   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
nostalgiacentral.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So... do you rub his nose in the ashes?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs don't care...

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happens when you step on that 1486th part.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
started when a dog house heater failed

This is exactly why my dog has a wood stove
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So... do you rub his nose in the ashes?


I thought dogs did that to each other all the time anyway.

Oh, "ashes"!
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: It happens when you step on that 1486th part.


*crunch*
1485, sir!
 
funkyeuph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a national disgrace that dog houses don't have fire alarms.
 
Tamarinadc [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any references to the MST3K Movie have me at "interocitor."
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not an alien!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A dog with an interocitor glides as softly as a cloud.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
a dog house heater failed during a snowstorm

Some reason the dog couldn't have slept inside?
 
kindms
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whidbey: a dog house heater failed during a snowstorm

Some reason the dog couldn't have slept inside?


history of arson
 
Coincidentally_Ironic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR CHEESE WEDGE
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
See big men sticking screw drivers into things - turning them - AND ADJUSTING THEM!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kindms: whidbey: a dog house heater failed during a snowstorm

Some reason the dog couldn't have slept inside?

history of arson


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby, I think you might be my spirit animal.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The dog's not happy he lost his house


One thing I've noticed about dogs:  They can be just as happy sleeping on a sidewalk with their homeless master as they are in a millionaire's mansion.  Dogs are cool like that.
 
minorshan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Burned through a propane tank line, but the heat was still on in the house? Maybe i read that wrong..
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And his coffin was made entirely of coconuts.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
what kind of sick fark do you have to be to have doggo outside in SD USA? holy flying fark even people in Tanzania knows it's miserable there in the winter.

i'd love to hit the Lottery and spend a fortune having pros go Boondock Saints on people like this.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Since it was South Dakota, the dog was cooking meth.
 
Disturbing Porn Choreographer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Then I ram my ovipositor down your throat, and lay my eggs in your chest! But I'm not an alien!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: what kind of sick fark do you have to be to have doggo outside in SD USA? holy flying fark even people in Tanzania knows it's miserable there in the winter.

i'd love to hit the Lottery and spend a fortune having pros go Boondock Saints on people like this.


Yeah.  Dogs don't belong outside in winter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SansNeural: sinko swimo: what kind of sick fark do you have to be to have doggo outside in SD USA? holy flying fark even people in Tanzania knows it's miserable there in the winter.

i'd love to hit the Lottery and spend a fortune having pros go Boondock Saints on people like this.

Yeah.  Dogs don't belong outside in winter.

[Fark user image image 850x569]


Not all dogs have winter coats. If they haven't been bred for it they often freeze.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: what kind of sick fark do you have to be to have doggo outside in SD USA? holy flying fark even people in Tanzania knows it's miserable there in the winter.

i'd love to hit the Lottery and spend a fortune having pros go Boondock Saints on people like this.


There was a heater in the dog house that failed...that took more effort than most a-holes would have taken when keeping dogs outside.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My licorice ice cream cones melted!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

minorshan: SansNeural: sinko swimo: what kind of sick fark do you have to be to have doggo outside in SD USA? holy flying fark even people in Tanzania knows it's miserable there in the winter.

i'd love to hit the Lottery and spend a fortune having pros go Boondock Saints on people like this.

Yeah.  Dogs don't belong outside in winter.

[Fark user image image 850x569]

Not all dogs have winter coats. If they haven't been bred for it they often freeze.


OMG, I didn't know that!

I wonder what kind of dogs people keep outside in South Dakota.
 
minorshan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SansNeural: minorshan: SansNeural: sinko swimo: what kind of sick fark do you have to be to have doggo outside in SD USA? holy flying fark even people in Tanzania knows it's miserable there in the winter.

i'd love to hit the Lottery and spend a fortune having pros go Boondock Saints on people like this.

Yeah.  Dogs don't belong outside in winter.

[Fark user image image 850x569]

Not all dogs have winter coats. If they haven't been bred for it they often freeze.

OMG, I didn't know that!

I wonder what kind of dogs people keep outside in South Dakota.


Go google frozen dogs. If you assume all people in cold climates only keep weather appropriate dogs outside you're either naive or dumb.

Anyway, it's just an asshole move. If it's a pet and you can afford a doghouse you can keep your pet in a crate at night, inside. It's a living being dependent on you. Why not let them be as comfortable as you if you claim to love the thing?
 
