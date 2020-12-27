 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   Karen who attacked black teen for stealing her phone, which she left in an Uber, says she always try to do the right thing before going full Karen such as demanding everyone empty their pockets first   (nypost.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Take the phone from them


Screw that! I'd give my phone number to security, show I could unlock it and a few other things to prove the phone was mine just to end it (and tell Karen what I think of her while she apologized) but my phone is not leaving my possession.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why is it every time something like this happens, the crazy white woman claims, "this just isn't me" when it clearly was her first reaction. Immediately. Knee jerk. Automatic. Just simply reflex, tapping into Angry White Woman Armor. Daring someone to challenge her. Because she's a protected class.

OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.


Kind of hard when you have Becky lunging and tackling the boy. And in this case, you can"t remove the racist stink off this. Though, I bet if the man and the kid had been white, she'd have been open to exactly such a thing. Then again, if they'd been white, she likely wouldn't have even considered it "her" phone.

She's just another entitled Becky who thinks the world revolves around her, and that everyone needs to come to a stop because SHE'S having a tiny crisis.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is the original story: https://nypost.com/2020/12/27/woman-f​a​lsely-accuses-keyon-harrolds-son-of-st​ealing-phone/

And the guy's original video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJR6LviHF​k​d/

She kept hiding behind the manager, then running around him trying to grab the phone and attack the kid. It's suprising the cops don't know who she is already.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Normally I'm in the "don't hit women" camp, but fire away!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.


There's no justification for hotel staff taking the phone away from the kid. That's for police to do, if they find it necessary. And police wouldn't have found it necessary. They would have asked the woman her number and then called it.

People don't have to give up their belongings every time some asshole says "hey, that's mine".
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thorpe: OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.

There's no justification for hotel staff taking the phone away from the kid. That's for police to do, if they find it necessary. And police wouldn't have found it necessary. They would have asked the woman her number and then called it.

People don't have to give up their belongings every time some asshole says "hey, that's mine".


I take it you've never heard of
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_f​o​rfeiture_in_the_United_States
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wish Toys R Us was still around. Would've made a great stocking stuffer this year.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"She told CNN she could and would provide proof that she was assaulted during the incident, but then stopped responding to the outlet's messages."

Classy.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Of course I worry. That's not who I am," the woman told CNN when asked if she has concerns about possible criminal charges and her portrayal in the viral clip. "I actually ... try very hard to make sure that I am always doing the right thing."

How do I say this Karen?  It IS who YOU are and NO you don't try hard to do the right thing.  IDIOT!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Release her name so she we can cancel her already.

She wasn't even staying at the hotel anymore.
She comes charging in and accuses this teenager of stealing her phone when he had just come downstairs for breakfast with his father. Her proof? He had a phone. It wasn't even in a case like hers. She even says in the video "Take it out of that case and give me my phone".

So this is her logic:
A random thief steals her phone back when she was actually staying at the hotel.
Rather than high-tailing it out of there the thief stays at the hotel.
He then hangs out in the lobby so if his victim ever comes back to the hotel she will catch him.
But he's very sneaky. Between stealing the phone and her coming back he goes and buys a new phone case to put it in.

Once again, her only proof he stole her phone: he had a phone and he's black
RELEASE HER NAME AND CANCEL HER!
I'm sick of this racist bullsh*t.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.


How are you going to take my phone from me though? I'm not interested in your investigation at the behest of an insane person.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This chick has some issues
 
mateomaui
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.


Yeah, good luck taking my phone.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thorpe: This is the original story: https://nypost.com/2020/12/27/woman-fa​lsely-accuses-keyon-harrolds-son-of-st​ealing-phone/

And the guy's original video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJR6LviHFk​d/

She kept hiding behind the manager, then running around him trying to grab the phone and attack the kid. It's suprising the cops don't know who she is already.


They know who she is.
The hotel knows who she is.
CNN knows who she is.
None of them will release her name.
Get to work internet.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why can't we all just agree this person's reputation needs to be canceled already?
/2020 style
//no college or job for you
///we need a "Karen" list, just like for felons
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey, I just realized that I lost $10. I demand that everyone empty their wallets.

\GMAFB...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even if this woman made every single person empty their pocket before turning to a 14 year old African Amercan minor, the very fact that she was that aggressive in her efforts to make him prove the phone was his says that  "yes, that is exactly who she is".

But, it is not just this woman, but also that hotel manager who made me livid. He enabled her by asking the kid to show his phone. Who the heck gave him the authority?

If she had been an upset black woman accusing White Male Chad Donahue and his 14 year old son Logan of misappropriation of her iphone would the manager have been equally accomodating of her request?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Of course I worry. That's not who I am,"

Except we have video evidence that this is EXACTLY who you are -- you're just used to there being any consequences for that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thorpe: OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.

There's no justification for hotel staff taking the phone away from the kid. That's for police to do, if they find it necessary. And police wouldn't have found it necessary. They would have asked the woman her number and then called it.

People don't have to give up their belongings every time some asshole says "hey, that's mine".


THOSE ARE MY PANTS! TAKE EM OFF!

/never works for me
 
China White Tea
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.


This is asinine in that it's trying to be some reasonable "compromise" while encumbering the victim.

You don't have to "prove" your shiat is yours just because some unhinged racist twat pointed a finger at you.
 
jst3p
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.


Tell that to someone who feels accused because of the color of his skin. That's the problem, for some of us "removing racism" is easy. Some have to live with it every day.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I honestly want someone to interview these harpies and write a profile/biography detailing what made them this way. They can't have had identical upbringings.

I'd also love to hear a testimony of the Uber driver describing how this utter garbage person acted during her ride.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: "She told CNN she could and would provide proof that she was assaulted during the incident, but then stopped responding to the outlet's messages."

Classy.


It's lost under Trump's mountain of vote fraud proof.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ben Crump needs to share the love and let some other lawyers get in on the action. Dude is everywhere.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Why is it every time something like this happens, the crazy white woman claims, "this just isn't me" when it clearly was her first reaction.


Because she's been caught showing who she really is. She knows both her place and her power in society, and she knows that all she has to do is accuse and there will be throngs of white men ready to protect her honor against the dangerous Black/Brown horde. She will be believed, she will be trusted, she will be defended, and she knows it.
 
jst3p
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good on dad for making a stand. "No he doesn't have to give anything to anyone!"

Goddamn right.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

China White Tea: OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.

This is asinine in that it's trying to be some reasonable "compromise" while encumbering the victim.

You don't have to "prove" your shiat is yours just because some unhinged racist twat pointed a finger at you.


Yeah, you don't have to but embarrassing her would be worth it.
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.


NOPE! Why would you need the guy to prove he is innocent? Why not just ask her for her phone number and dial it or do like the man says and use find my iPhone?
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.


Hey, I think you took my wallet and stuck it up your ass. I didn't see you do it or anything, I just feel like that's where my wallet went. Why don't you take your pants down in the middle of this hotel lobby and let the hotel manager stick his hand up your ass to check? Why can't you just be the reasonable person here and prove my wallet isn't up your bootyhole?
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bighairyguy: cousin-merle: "She told CNN she could and would provide proof that she was assaulted during the incident, but then stopped responding to the outlet's messages."

Classy.

It's lost under Trump's mountain of vote fraud proof.


Booooo!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Why aren't black people willing to constantly assert their innocence by jumping through additional hoops that absolutely nobody else in the lobby was subjected to? I just don't see how this is racism."
-People who will confidently tell you that BLM is a racist organization
 
jst3p
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is there even a market for used phones anymore? When I went to pass my daughters Galaxy down to my son we did a factory reset and it required the original username and password after the reset. So it is useless if you don't have that info. Do iPhones do the same?
 
China White Tea
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: Yeah, you don't have to but embarrassing her would be worth it.


She has that part well under control all on her own, no?
 
mateomaui
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mateomaui: OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.

Yeah, good luck taking my phone.


Seriously, she could have just asked someone to call her phone number like a sane person, and upon hearing no ringing, maybe wouldn't have made an ass of herself. But maybe not, maybe she'd think he turned it off as well.
 
jst3p
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: China White Tea: OtherLittleGuy: Honestly, remove the racism and Karenism from this....

Two people claim it's their phone.

Take the phone from them, ask them each to write down the phone's number. Dial the numbers. Owner is ringing phone.

This is asinine in that it's trying to be some reasonable "compromise" while encumbering the victim.

You don't have to "prove" your shiat is yours just because some unhinged racist twat pointed a finger at you.

Yeah, you don't have to but embarrassing her would be worth it.


Not giving up your rights is worth more.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
'That car you're in is my car - you stole it, get out of it!'

Didn't that happen a few months back....
 
