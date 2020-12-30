 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Daily Beast)   Maskless "Beverly Hills Freedom Rally" mob descends on upscale boutique grocery store, proving that not all ignorant-ass dumbf*ck yokels are poor   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm, Beverly Hills, California, average rate, Keep America Great Hat, Fairfax District, Los Angeles, California, red hoodie, Los Angeles, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, University of California, Los Angeles  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 3:46 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the only country, that thinks bank balance, has anything to do with being intelligent.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They seem well organized, this is not their first rodayo.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This, is, my, complete, lack, of, surprise,
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: This is the only country, that thinks bank balance, has anything to do with being intelligent.


Intelligent, wise, smart, leader, etc., etc.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: This, is, my, complete, lack, of, surprise,


Same
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: This is the only country, that thinks bank balance, has anything to do with being intelligent.


... No.  No it isn't.  Not even remotely farking close.  I get it, farking idiots, etc.  But that's just a categorically stupid statement, I'm sorry.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Whole Fools.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Masks don't work!" they chanted at the entrance to Erewhon on Beverly Boulevard. "It's a conspiracy!"

From who? Big Seamstress? Awfully tricky of them to convince every single scientist and leader in the world. I'm sure Becky is on the case.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People can drive to Beverly Hills from the 909 too, you know.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Probably best to just nuke the whole neighborhood from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lambskincoat: This is the only country, that thinks bank balance, has anything to do with being intelligent.

... No.  No it isn't.  Not even remotely farking close.  I get it, farking idiots, etc.  But that's just a categorically stupid statement, I'm sorry.


Yeah, if Donald Trump was born and bred in the UK I think he'd be called Lord Trump by this point.

/After all, the UK version of The Apprentice was hosted by a rich man of questionable intelligence, Alan Sugar...aka The Lord Sugar
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

felching pen: They seem well organized, this is not their first rodayo.


That gets a rimshot and a heavy sigh
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You've landed on a members only story.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: People can drive to Beverly Hills from the 909 too, you know.


949 is a lot closer. A 909 mob would've robbed and looted the place.

/raised in the 909
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's as if my entire contribution to Fark was never even noticed.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Befriend some wealthy people, you'd be surprised how farking dumb they are
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Palined Parenthood: People can drive to Beverly Hills from the 909 too, you know.

949 is a lot closer. A 909 mob would've robbed and looted the place.

/raised in the 909


Also true, all of it.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby never heard of Santa Monica?  Hotbed of millionaire anti-vaxxers and Goop cultists? Stupid knows no economic boundaries and ignores all zipcodes.
 
Hantavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Palined Parenthood: People can drive to Beverly Hills from the 909 too, you know.

949 is a lot closer. A 909 mob would've robbed and looted the place.

/raised in the 909


909? 714 gang rise up (with your masks on)
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrymRpr: You've landed on a members only story.
[Fark user image image 500x500]


This was on local news yesterday. Try looking on NBC4 or KTLA for the story.

The idiots also tried to get into a Trader Joe's store by claiming that they had medical conditions that prevented them from wearing masks.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.