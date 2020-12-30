 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fark)   "For last year's words belong to last year's language / And next year's words await another voice." ― T.S. Eliot. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Last Year's Words edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At any rate, we're getting down to the last words of this year, and good riddance to it.  Although there were a lot of bright spots (2020's words include Fark in the Time of Covid, which is doing pretty good in terms of sales, so St. Jude's gonna be happy!) I think most people will be glad to see the back of this year.

I did not get nearly as much writing done this year as I'd hoped.  My third novel of the current series is still stuck at ~15K words, about where it was in January.  I did get a bunch of short stories written, and I was able to get some actual professional writing done at my day job, but overall my output was pretty much a bust.  Luckily, it's time for new resolutions: this year, I'm finishing up Subduction (the third novel) and finally getting all that stuff ready for publishing.

How did your writing hold up over the year?  What are your writing plans (or hopes) for 2021?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wrote a new novel this year -- fantasy, Miyazaki-inspired -- and did a second draft of a screenplay.  I also wrote about 50 short satirical articles on Medium. Overall, writing's been going pretty well this year.

Writing plans?  Where we're going, we don't need no stinkin' plans.....
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jellicle cats come out tonight
Jellicle cats come one come all
The Jellicle moon is shining bright
Jellicles come to the Jellicle ball

- also TS Eliot
 
archerjoe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My writing group went to virtual meetings, but we're hanging in there. Still plugging away at my current work in progress.

I really enjoyed this book: Chuck Palahniuk on writing
I figured out what's wrong with my current WIP and how to fix it
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I wrote a new novel this year -- fantasy, Miyazaki-inspired -- and did a second draft of a screenplay.  I also wrote about 50 short satirical articles on Medium. Overall, writing's been going pretty well this year.

Writing plans?  Where we're going, we don't need no stinkin' plans.....


I wrote one chapter of my fantasy, Miyazaki-inspired novel...and then blamed COVID for being too lazy to write the rest.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: ketkarsa: I wrote a new novel this year -- fantasy, Miyazaki-inspired -- and did a second draft of a screenplay.  I also wrote about 50 short satirical articles on Medium. Overall, writing's been going pretty well this year.

Writing plans?  Where we're going, we don't need no stinkin' plans.....

I wrote one chapter of my fantasy, Miyazaki-inspired novel...and then blamed COVID for being too lazy to write the rest.


No, I didn't get COVID. I just used "the whole world has stopped to a stand still so why bother" excuse to justify my laziness.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Someone should ' reach out ' to a ' haboob ', and get blowed up by a ' bomb cyclone.'

Last year's words.
go the fark away.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've never inspired to a novel but every year when I get a copy of "Best American Short Stories of 20XX" I get inspired to dash off a short story.  This year I grabbed a piece of an unfinished story for a new one.  I'll finish after midnight tomorrow because I like this story and it's too good for 2020.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Beyond the circuit of the shuddering Bear
In fractured atoms. Gull against the wind, in the windy straits
Of Belle Isle, or running on the Horn,
White feathers in the snow, the Gulf claims,
And an old man driven by the Trades
To a sleepy corner. Tenants of the house,
Thoughts of a dry brain in a dry season.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This year has been good publication-wise, one article got reprinted by Associated Press and my short story made the cut for the Fark Anthology. But I think I only finished 3 articles this year. I've been too exhausted to write my Christmas cards. I've even been too tired to go for beer a few times.

However, I have been very inspired gathering electronic instruments and gear for a multimedia show. Stuff is so much cheaper that 20 years ago when I had a public access show, and started toward this dream. Gear that cost thousands back then I can get for under $100. For about $2,500 I can have a state of the art music production center, plus HD video mixer, controllable party lights, and an animation laser.

No guarantee having that equipment will turn into paying gigs, but 20 years ago if I had my own equipment I had lots of opportunities to do visuals at raves. But it least I can put on a cool show wherever I go.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I finished reading this year's anthology this past Saturday, and you people are damned good writers. The authors of Warped Drive, Murder and a Multitude of Other Sins, and The Triumph of the Claw did a particularly awesome job, but all the stories are really excellent- enough for me to re-read the entire book immediately after finishing it.

My personal writing goals for 2021 are to continue amassing rejection letters for my fantasy novel, Depths of Potential, try to finish the last three chapters of my pseudo-noir novel, Charlie's World, and continue churning out fresh(ish) material based on whatever weird ideas pop into my skull when I ought to be doing other things.

I could probably get a lot more writing done if I wasn't so busy with trivia such as job, family, and so-called "real life".
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wrote a couple or three poems I like. Pretty much given up on fiction.

Three Pounds of Flax

I thought I saw you today. At the store. At the MiniMax.
Purchasing three pounds of flax. For whatever purpose.
Of course it wasn't you, but you paid the tax. Because that's what you'd do.
I'd have financed the person behind me next. But you know

I'm pretty sure I saw you in a gully, a culvert, a ravine,
And I'd have stopped, because, I mean, it's compulsory
It's what you're supposed to do; but notice: I am not you
And that is why my carcass lies here next to yours. Are we square? Are we cool?

Maybe it was you in the sandbox I saw
heaping grain upon grain, hat upon hat, conceit ad infinite absurdum
Teaching toddlers the way of the Brahman.
It could have been (but probably wasn't) anyone

How have you been?

I used to be cool. In my imagination.

So cool. You wouldn't recognize me. I was one of 
you'll have to believe.

There would be a group of you, AKA we.
They'd and Me'd be standing in a loose circle,
each with a drink in our hand or yours,
One or two of we'd mention what's his name
Mike or Craig 
Kevin or Sal, and how he'd or they'd
make or have made you or us laugh 
or mad. Me, too. I tell you, that fellow
could make me howl.

What a guy. He was a hoot.

One of you or I would relate an anecdote,
and the rest of y'all or us'd say 
"Yep. That sounds about right."
"That's just like Sam or Gus."
"That could be any one of us."
And deny it later, when it came up or to light.
But and or you did.

You said it. You were there. I and we heard it and nodded our heads.
And then and or thus the inevitable.
Each by one, we or you
or I would likely wander off to get another drink and or 
find another cluster of
I think I know you,
but this time it'd be someone new
we could conjecture who'dn't or who'll
or whether.

I used to be clever.
I used to be cool.


A Poem About Clouds

I have gone the best kind of crazy. It's

finally obvious, amazing, really, because I 
have known always, have all along realized 
that although 
I have no reason 
to laugh, I also 
require no permission
and that is license 
enough to guffaw. 
To bust a gut.

Listen:

Looking for an excuse to feel
is deciding that you will
not
unless and until
certain conditions are met.
There is a shorter route.

I can say at last, I understand how
you may be my for instance
foe [see also: nemesis, opponent, contentious
asshole let me say it: enemy] however and but
I give you leave
to be my don't mention it
I mean it, I'm serious, my
friend.

Laugh with me. Lend 
me your eyes.

Check out that cloud.
Does that look like a butt,

or what?

Dad

He settles by the radio
to eat a bowl of Cheerios
individually:
Cheerio 
by
Cheerio
intimately 
delivering 
each oaty vowel
from the tiny bowl
precisely
deliberately
fastidiously
to his octogenerian 
cereal hole
though he deplores
adverbs
almost
as much
as I
.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Started a project this year -- an idea for a short TV series -- with any luck I'll be pitching it in the next few months, COVID willing.

Also, summoning Miss Stein for her brilliant idea for Fark-produced anthology novel Blood on the Gavel.
 
