Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC News)   After seeing how things turned out back home, American feels safer living in Wuhan, China during COVID-19 pandemic   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Murica, World Health Organization, President Donald Trump's government, World War II, Yangtze River, United Nations, Covid-19 virus, Hubei, United States  
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What this guy fails to say: if we had only murdered all of the people that had COVID early on we could have stopped the spread.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, as long as you're meticulous in your organisation. Prepare for all contingencies. Ensure you're you've got everything in order for any eventuality.

Do that, and you'll find that the Wuhan plan ain't nuthin to fark wit.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until we retaliate with the Phillie Phu
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Just wait until we retaliate with the Phillie Phu


Patient Zero

media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Id feel safer there too.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag must have died of "pneumonia."
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Say what you will about the tenets of Xi Jinping Thought, at least it's an ehtos. Xi is a competent dictator, and experiencing a pandemic under competent dictatorship is a better experience than experiencing one under an incompetent dictatorship.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Harry Freakstorm: Just wait until we retaliate with the Phillie Phu

Patient Zero

[media.newyorker.com image 850x478]


PA is having a very bad day. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Obvious tag must have died of "pneumonia."


Obvious tag is currently under investigation for aiding and abetting members of the so called Uighur .... move along please ... NOW
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wu mao much?
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [Fark user image 850x526]

[Fark user image 850x577]

Id feel safer there too.


What's the source on this? Kind of interested in seeing the %'s on the US vs the world.
 
mudesi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You all really need to learn when to use the IRONIC tag.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, duh.

But so?
 
gimlet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Given his situation, he said all the right things
 
blackartemis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Got a coworker who took a 2 year teaching job in Wuhan and has enjoyed it. But she wants to return, which is nice since I am leaving to teach outside of America again haha.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

b2theory: What this guy fails to say: if we had only murdered all of the people that had COVID early on we could have stopped the spread.


Better than murdering EVERYONE so a fat piece of shiat can make millions charging taxpayers to rent golf carts and hotel rooms at his luxury golf course.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Plus, the food's better.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

b2theory: What this guy fails to say: if we had only murdered all of the people that had COVID early on we could have stopped the spread.


Given that it had reached Europe at nearly the same time doctors in Wuhan were first noticing a cluster of abnormal pneumonia, yeah I wouldn't count on it.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A friend of mine moved from NYC to Beijing in July of 2019.  He planned to return in July 2020.  He changed his plans and isn't planning to come back to 2022 at the earliest.

It's too bad, ping times suck to china, so its hard to get decent online games going.
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Plus, the food's better.


You know how I can tell you've never been to china?
/And username checks out...
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

erik-k: b2theory: What this guy fails to say: if we had only murdered all of the people that had COVID early on we could have stopped the spread.

Given that it had reached Europe at nearly the same time doctors in Wuhan were first noticing a cluster of abnormal pneumonia, yeah I wouldn't count on it.


Im just commenting on why it burned out in China
 
