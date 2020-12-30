 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   "This is NPR - Napalm, Petrol, and Raging-hot"   (nypost.com) divider line
29
    More: Strange, Mobile phone, Improvised explosive device, Molotov cocktail, Renea Goddard, former public radio reporter, locations of their cell phones, KUAR Public Radio, Arkansas State Police headquarters  
•       •       •

782 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 6:20 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


There's something about that stare.....
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why wasn't she given a raise?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Post? fark off and find a better source.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Idiots always take their cell phones to commit crimes.
I have noticed on ID just about every killer now is tracked down because they traced where his cellphone has been.
 
1funguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Prolly posting to facebook
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: The Post? fark off and find a better source.


And "former NPR reporter"?

Did the NY Post tell me why I should give a shiat?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think I heard about this case during the summer, they basically have nothing but charging people is enough fark up their lives.
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: capt.snicklefritz: The Post? fark off and find a better source.

And "former NPR reporter"?

Did the NY Post tell me why I should give a shiat?


Because LiBeRuL!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: capt.snicklefritz: The Post? fark off and find a better source.

And "former NPR reporter"?

Did the NY Post tell me why I should give a shiat?


National + Public = Communismtm and Radio, like OMG am I a cave person?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Goddard - whose Twitter says she is president of Students for a Democratic Society - was named by witnesses as being part of the attack, and was seen on surveillance entering in dark clothing, prosecutors said.

Why is she limiting herself to Molotov cocktails when she apparently owns a time machine?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Smoking hot
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not NPR, it's APM.

But then it's not even American Public Media.

It's Arkansas Public Media.
 
JRoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: capt.snicklefritz: The Post? fark off and find a better source.

And "former NPR reporter"?

Did the NY Post tell me why I should give a shiat?


You're supposed to assume she's a terrorist for the deep state and not just an innocent bomb-making hillbilly.
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"George C. Douthit Endowed Scholarship"
She is definitely well endowed...
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Smoking hot


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hard to disagree
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Smoking hot


img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size

I disagree.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Goddard - whose Twitter says she is president of Students for a Democratic Society -

Wait a minute, can anyone just claim to be that, or do I have to wrestle Bernardine Dohrn first? Because I will. And she's still quite fit, she'll probably win. I am ready.
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: king of vegas: Smoking hot

[img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 624x351]
I disagree.


How can you judge? I can't see her knees
in that shot.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/  sodium tallowate or sodium cocoate is more conventional
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: king of vegas: Smoking hot

[img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 624x351]
I disagree.


I don't.

She's pretty even in that mugshot.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She needs a medal, and a bronze statue.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: king of vegas: Smoking hot

[img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 624x351]
I disagree.


It's a mugshot, dude.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: king of vegas: Smoking hot

[img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 624x351]
I disagree.


Yeah, not mugshot hot.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: capt.snicklefritz: The Post? fark off and find a better source.

And "former NPR reporter"?

Did the NY Post tell me why I should give a shiat?


The NY Post has a history of bending over backwards to take shoots at other media whenever they get the chance.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is that supposed to make me like her less? Hell... I may just go follow her on twitter now.  She sounds pretty cool.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The don't call NPR National Pinko Radio for nuthin'
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SDS.  Not surprising.
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Civil Disobedience!" Conservatives, circa 2008-2016.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.