Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Scottish Sun)   Woman with lots of holiday spirit (Champagne) jumps into Christmas tree while boogying down to Footloose song   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
O Tannenboom
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kayleigh stayed up to carry on the party with her nephew Josh, 16, after the rest of the family had gone to bed.

She was carrying on the party, but the kid stayed up for the chance of getting this exact sort of thing on video.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's gonna leave a mark.
 
