Fark NotNewsletter: 2020 in hindsight
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope you're doing well
Normally I'd do a year in review summary, but not only would that be depressing, but Axios posted an extremely thorough Google Trends chart that shows exactly how exhausting the news cycle has been this year. So I won't recap it; anyone who wants to relive the horror can check out the article. I will say though that murder hornets turned out to be a huge disappointment.
On a positive note, I want to say thank you to everyone who signed up for BareFark or TotalFark this year, as well as those who bought Farks2Give or our one-time OhFark badge. Ad revenues cratered last March when the pandemic kicked off, and if it weren't for you, i wouldn't be writing this note right now. Thanks so much for all your help.
If we can keep the current level of subscribers going or even increase it, 2021 should be a great year for Fark. We've got some new features coming, more on those in next week's NotNewsletter. It's been months since I've been able to think about future tweaks, but I'm slightly optimistic going into the new year.
Today at 5 p.m., Dallan and I are doing a Fark News livestream, join us if you can. Very slow news week this week, but a few interesting things came across the Fark queue. We'll have 'em all.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
cretinbob reacted to the explosion of a truck carrying hundreds of propane tanks
Somaticasual discussed the proper way to play Monopoly
FlashHarry had a question about an interesting medication used during sinus surgery
HighlanderRPI had a question for the author of an article about spending an entire year drunk
Pocket Ninja doubted the credibility of an author who wrote an article about Generation X handling the pandemic
Xcott revealed this one weird trick to avoid sledding injuries
markie_farkie heard something familiar in the video of the exploding truck
And dbirchall knew who was driving that truck
orbister brought Johnny in to deliver some bad news
SumoJeb showed someone who lost his marble
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Notabunny shared a story about cleaning up after a raccoon-involved shooting
Smart:
OptionC explained why movies almost always show the good guy winning
whither_apophis gave advice if you need to dispose of a 55-gallon drum of ethyl alcohol
Circusdog320 got a great gift
Burn_The_Plows discussed sending test phishing emails to employees promising holiday bonuses
Sliding Carp pointed out that the 55-gallon drum of ethyl alcohol is a solution rather than a problem - Bonus: Singleballtheory's reply to this astute observation
Exluddite showed us that sleds already include safety features
Bruscar shared a story about a bank having the wrong reaction to a real estate agent who was doing them a favor
Snapper Carr thought that La Scala's "Speak Easy" New Year's Eve indoor dinner plans sound familiar
Pocket Ninja doubted the credibility of an author who wrote an article about Generation X handling the pandemic
Monty_Zoncolan was appalled by what some people are putting in their coffee
CSB Sunday Morning: The strangest thing that happened to you in 2020
Smart: Otera was adopted
Funny: rickythepenguin made a friend's dad very unhappy
Funny (honorable mention): yuthinasia was just really hungry, okay?
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: meg12279 discovered a gifted young impersonator
Smart: a particular individual turned playing with food into a work of art - but really, this is cool, check it out
Funny: brap made big plans for that $600 windfall
Funny: JerseyTim learned something new - with fabulous photo evidence
Smart: Unikitty explained what the TFMBS (TotalFark Mutual Benefit Society) is - be sure to check these out, too
Smart: feckingmorons described the idea behind TFMBS and what it means to its members
Smart: Murflette showed off a gorgeous new friend
Smart: CommieTaoist introduced the Christmas TFMBS/check-in thread
Politics Funny:
JerseyTim got Lins confused
Pocket Ninja explained why we should be upset that a cartoon depicted Republicans as rats
MaudlinMutantMollusk admired the observational powers of a local politician
Shostie proved that Barnes & Noble employees aren't allowed to kick you out for not wearing a mask
Monty_Zoncolan replied to Donald Trump's complaint that the Supreme Court did not accept his election fraud claim
Politics Smart:
dailygrinds defended Joe Biden's hesitation to use an executive order to cancel student loans
Private_Citizen predicted more financial crises soon
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence discussed many Americans' attitude about protecting each other
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence saw the racism inherent in the system
Ker_Thwap discussed the benefits of socks with toes
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
kabloink made a special delivery Lego set
clovercat preferred a more modern Lego set
RedZoneTuba shopped from the wrong wish list
RedZoneTuba's Lego set could maybe get a blister on your little finger
noazark knew how to make sure your drink stays frosty
#2 cooked up some bricks for breakfast
PhotoshopCrazy decided to recycle some space junk
RedZoneTuba figured that what this classic Spaghetti Western was missing was merchandising
Terrapin Bound showed God casting His vote
RedZoneTuba made it an Icy Hot Christmas
Fartist Friday: Write and illustrate your own personal verse of the "My Favorite Things" holiday classic song
Terrapin Bound wrote a verse about vice
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell Volume 5. Show us a work of art you've made, and Tell us the story behind it. Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before
Farktography: Seasons' Greetings 13
This one ended in a three-way with USAF Retired's toasty kitty, SoCalChris' shimmering castle and MorningBreath's delivery boat
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, with great scores all around. RaceDTruck comes out on top with a password for the 1000 club zoom meeting with a score of 1007, while Oliver Twisted makes second with 998 and AirForceVet takes third with 972. Denjiro makes fourth with 945, and Grizwald rounds out the top five with 917.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about what you can no longer find at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. While Disneyland has removed *some* park benches in the past few years in order to widen walkways to accommodate more guests, they're still present at Disney World. Only 32% of quiztakers knew that if you want to send one of the $6 postcards to your friends and relatives back home postmarked at Disney World in order to say "Haha I'm at Disney World and you're not!" you're out of luck these days, as all mailboxes have been removed. You'll have to settle for linking to your Instagram posts with location settings turned on.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which mountain range the ill-fated Donner Party became stuck at. 87% of quiztakers knew that the Forlorn Hope, the name given to the 15 members who set out to find help, made its way through a pass in the Sierra Nevadas to find assistance - and it took a couple of months to bring that assistance back, during which time the others had fun playing poker and backgammon and nothing else happened.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about where you can get one of the 400,000 Spam and Oreo burgers McDonald's said they would be making. Only 32% of quiztakers knew that this locations in China would be selling this abomination, which is apparently too weird for Japan and rejected by the South Koreans who think green tea KitKat is a good thing.
Congratulations to the winners. If you missed it, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here.
We'll be doing it all again this week with a pretty easy one to finish out the year.
