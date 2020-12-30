 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   Victims of racism should take Ecstasy or magic mushrooms to reduce the trauma of their experience, says study from the Are You Farking Serious Academy   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
50
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

388 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh, maybe, I'm not a fan of MDMA, but in the right setting all of those drugs, could be helpful.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry Subby has reading comprehension issues but psychedelics are starting to be seen as hopeful for various mental health treatments, including PTSD, depression, and even dealing with end of life issues.

And maybe it'll turn out to be useless (it won't) but at least we can study it now.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not give them to the racists instead?  Wouldn't that be more effective?  Cause we're all like, one man and like totally cosmic.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Why not give them to the racists instead?  Wouldn't that be more effective?  Cause we're all like, one man and like totally cosmic.


So what you're saying is have drones spray LSD(in DMSO) over MAGA/Proud Goy crowds?
Followed up with dirigibles hanging giant PA systems playing sitar music?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like how the problem is girls wearing leggings, not the men trying to molest them.

Have minorities considered how much they tempt innocent racists by walking around being minorities?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: nekom: Why not give them to the racists instead?  Wouldn't that be more effective?  Cause we're all like, one man and like totally cosmic.

So what you're saying is have drones spray LSD(in DMSO) over MAGA/Proud Goy crowds?
Followed up with dirigibles hanging giant PA systems playing sitar music?


Chemtrails!

In other news, maybe chemtrails are real and that's how we ended up with so much MAGA.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must've been submitted and greened by one of Drew's Kentucky pals.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: nekom: Why not give them to the racists instead?  Wouldn't that be more effective?  Cause we're all like, one man and like totally cosmic.

So what you're saying is have drones spray LSD(in DMSO) over MAGA/Proud Goy crowds?
Followed up with dirigibles hanging giant PA systems playing sitar music?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: I'm sorry Subby has reading comprehension issues but psychedelics are starting to be seen as hopeful for various mental health treatments, including PTSD, depression, and even dealing with end of life issues.

And maybe it'll turn out to be useless (it won't) but at least we can study it now.


They're already being studied at Johns Hopkins and all indications are that their use, combined with directed therapy, would be wildly successful for both PTSD and depression.

Of course, a Daily Fail article with a clickbait headline might not be the best or most informative  advocate for continuing research.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been told by F*rk posters that victims of racism should immediately leave the country.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It's like how the problem is girls wearing leggings, not the men trying to molest them.

Have minorities considered how much they tempt innocent racists by walking around being minorities?


PTSD is PTSD. Any treatment that shows this kind of initial efficacy should be lauded and fasttracked for approval.

Is obviously not a cure for racism. That's really stupid framing from a shiatrag of a newspaper.
 
Hagbardr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shrooms helped me get rid of my body dysmorphia.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about stop being racist 🤔
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: How about stop being racist 🤔


I wonder if shrooms might stop racists from being so hateful? Might be a solution to everyone's problems.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
OK. Now what?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hagbardr: Shrooms helped me get rid of my body dysmorphia.


That's cool.
I use em as a "reset" about once a year if I'm feeling down for a while. I hope their use becomes more commonplace.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: I'm sorry Subby has reading comprehension issues but psychedelics are starting to be seen as hopeful for various mental health treatments, including PTSD, depression, and even dealing with end of life issues.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Glad to help.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Must've been submitted and greened by one of Drew's Kentucky pals.


nope.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: I wonder if shrooms might stop racists from being so hateful?


They would probably help.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Meh, maybe, I'm not a fan of MDMA, but in the right setting all of those drugs, could be helpful.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I recommend that the racists themselves be treated with botulinum.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Marcos P: How about stop being racist 🤔

I wonder if shrooms might stop racists from being so hateful? Might be a solution to everyone's problems.


Sure, why not? But we still have to deal with systemic racism and the historic legacy of racism and drugs aren't going to be helpful there. That said, anything that might relieve the symptoms of PTSD is worth studying.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nekom: Why not give them to the racists instead?  Wouldn't that be more effective?  Cause we're all like, one man and like totally cosmic.


Brilliant: give all the racists shrooms until they view everyone as the same pulsating, swirly colors!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you go back in history, MDA was showing great promise as a treatment for trauma related depression...

...then the Puritans said we couldn't have nice things.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: I've been told by F*rk posters that victims of racism should immediately leave the country.


Only the ones colored in gray.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fzumrk: I recommend that the racists themselves be treated with botulinum.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good. Perhaps this will enable more downtrodden people to shake of the mental shackles forced upon them by racism so that they can join the growing numbers who are standing up against racism.

This could be like the ending to the book "Horton Hears a Who" where one more voice forces the dominant society's toxic beliefs into a tipping point.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Huh.  It's interesting to see how people interpret this.  Some of you are apparently reading it as blaming the victim.  I read it as "I was the victim of racism, you should totally let me do recreational drugs about it."

/I did not RTFA
// and I'm feeling racially victimized
/// you should totally let me do recreational drugs about it.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Great!  Everyone gets shrooms!!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Barfmaker: I'm sorry Subby has reading comprehension issues but psychedelics are starting to be seen as hopeful for various mental health treatments, including PTSD, depression, and even dealing with end of life issues.

And maybe it'll turn out to be useless (it won't) but at least we can study it now.

They're already being studied at Johns Hopkins and all indications are that their use, combined with directed therapy, would be wildly successful for both PTSD and depression.

Of course, a Daily Fail article with a clickbait headline might not be the best or most informative  advocate for continuing research.


I saw an indepth report on the Hopkins study and it looks amazing. Wish they started it years ago after the bad accident I was in.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Hagbardr: Shrooms helped me get rid of my body dysmorphia.

That's cool.
I use em as a "reset" about once a year if I'm feeling down for a while. I hope their use becomes more commonplace.


I wish I had an alternative to Wellbutrin that actually worked. It is great for stoping the lows from dropping to 'fark today. Im not even bothering to get out of bed'.

Problem is that at the same time it also moderates the highs. I would like to just, you know, laugh at things every now and then. Instead, my brain recognizes 'funny', but at times the only physical reaction is just a smile.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Christian Bale: Marcos P: How about stop being racist 🤔

I wonder if shrooms might stop racists from being so hateful? Might be a solution to everyone's problems.

Sure, why not? But we still have to deal with systemic racism and the historic legacy of racism and drugs aren't going to be helpful there. That said, anything that might relieve the symptoms of PTSD is worth studying.



Who do you suppose are the ones standing in the way of dealing with systemic and historical racism? If they could be "cured" it would be the biggest boon toward dealing with all those issues.That said, I doubt drugs are going to cure racists, but it would be nice.Slip some into their 5G while they aren't looking.
 
Anonymous Bosch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby seems to doubt that enduring bigotry is traumatic. Have I got that white?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't be a victim.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

groppet: Z-clipped: Barfmaker: I'm sorry Subby has reading comprehension issues but psychedelics are starting to be seen as hopeful for various mental health treatments, including PTSD, depression, and even dealing with end of life issues.

And maybe it'll turn out to be useless (it won't) but at least we can study it now.

They're already being studied at Johns Hopkins and all indications are that their use, combined with directed therapy, would be wildly successful for both PTSD and depression.

Of course, a Daily Fail article with a clickbait headline might not be the best or most informative  advocate for continuing research.

I saw an indepth report on the Hopkins study and it looks amazing. Wish they started it years ago after the bad accident I was in.


I was going to post some results here, but then I realized a bunch of mouthbreathing mmdrugsrbadmmkay conser​vatives would just "funny" it and move on.  Probably the same ones taking totally legit oxy for their "chronic back pain".

I'll just let the curious google it for themselves.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Don't be a victim.*


*unless you're white and your fee fees are hurt
 
roddack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
MDMA had a lot of success in therapy early on before we went all stupid on drugs.
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Good. Perhaps this will enable more downtrodden people to shake of the mental shackles forced upon them by racism so that they can join the growing numbers who are standing up against racism.

This could be like the ending to the book "Horton Hears a Who" where one more voice forces the dominant society's toxic beliefs into a tipping point.


Way to keep up the victimization there; "maybe those poor people can join Us Virtuous Whites in our tireless struggle on their behalf"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hagbardr: Shrooms helped me get rid of my body dysmorphia.


Alcohol caused mine.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nekom: Why not give them to the racists instead?  Wouldn't that be more effective?  Cause we're all like, one man and like totally cosmic.


I mean... its worth a shot?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: HotWingConspiracy: It's like how the problem is girls wearing leggings, not the men trying to molest them.

Have minorities considered how much they tempt innocent racists by walking around being minorities?

PTSD is PTSD. Any treatment that shows this kind of initial efficacy should be lauded and fasttracked for approval.

Is obviously not a cure for racism. That's really stupid framing from a shiatrag of a newspaper.


Yeah, even in the most charitable interpretation, thats like saying car insurance is a cure for car theft.

Education and exposure are the only cures for racism.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fzumrk: I recommend that the racists themselves be treated with botulinum.


So they always look surprised?

Or did you mean large amounts?
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A former military comrade microdoses shrooms to help with his PTSD. He says it's been working for him. He was a mess who couldn't hold down a job or have a normal life. He's now working and has a sense of purpose.

Don't dismiss it out of hand.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: If you go back in history, MDA was showing great promise as a treatment for trauma related depression...

...then the Puritans said we couldn't have nice things.


But it makes you want to touch people! It's icky!
 
mateomaui
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You could smash a can across a racist's face while believing you're in Willy Wonka's factory at the time.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: fzumrk: I recommend that the racists themselves be treated with botulinum.

[Fark user image image 564x404]


I'm not sure, but I think that's collagen, not botox.

Either way, good job making your face look like a baboons ass.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Great!  Everyone gets shrooms!!

[i.imgur.com image 390x284]


Does a bear shiatake in the woods?

Theres the proof.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Flexecutioner: cowgirl toffee: Great!  Everyone gets shrooms!!

[i.imgur.com image 390x284]

Does a bear shiatake in the woods?

Theres the proof.


I knew s h i i t a k e wouldn't fly.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just use Twisted Tea, it's legal and available everywhere

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.