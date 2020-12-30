 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Forbes)   Norwegian city built on soil known for quick clay landslides experiences quick clay landslide   (forbes.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't local seismologists see their reflection in the snow-covered hill beforehand?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They built this city on mud and clay ... woaaaahhhh
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"On the municipality's map of danger zones on Romerike, Ask in Gjerdrum is marked with risk class 4 for quick clay landslides. The area where the landslide occurred is classified as the highest risk class, which is 5."

gfx.nrk.noView Full Size


https://translate.google.com/translat​e​?hl=en&sl=no&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww​.nrk.no%2Fnorge%2Futbygger_-_-har-fulg​t-retningslinjene-fra-ngi-1.15307912
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ask and you shall recede.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

grokca: Ask and you shall recede.


Looks some peoples properties expanded. Wonder what that does for property values?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bigdog1960: grokca: Ask and you shall recede.

Looks some peoples properties expanded. Wonder what that does for property values?


One slide makes you larger and that slide makes him small?
 
sleze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everyone said he was daft to build a city on clay but he built it anyway...
 
