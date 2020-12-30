 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Yahoo)   One person's attempt to become Tenchi goes poorly
25
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The original Tenchi Muyo was da bomb.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ohhh, Ryoko.....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Read that as Tenchuand thought he was planning on assassinating them all
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's not a reference I expected to see.

Also, Tenchi didn't know how good he had it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See now in the gay community that's how orgy porn starts.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: Now that's not a reference I expected to see.

Also, Tenchi didn't know how good he had it.


I dunno, there was an awful lot of property damage (not to mention physical/mental damage) that came from all of the women.

Of course, Washu was always one of my favorite characters...even if consent was rarely a requirement for her projects.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All 60 of them are now tripping over themselves to fark him first now that they know there is that level of competition.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Read that as Tenchuand thought he was planning on assassinating them all[64.media.tumblr.com image 338x258]


Same.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am trying to imagine a scenario where I take a photo of myself and think "here are 60 people who would appreciate seeing it unsolicited".
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Womanizer accidentally exposes himself after adding 60 girls he's flirting with to one group chat..

So now, just because you are flirting with multiple women, you're a "womanizer"? Isn't that how dating sites work, you find multiple people that you are attracted to and then whittle the list down until you find the one (or two) that works for a date? Where's the line? 2 women at once? 27? I mean, I've never used a dating site, but I always expected that someone would have multiple people they were trying to make a connection with.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pizza rolls are ready and school is out for Christmas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaptastic: SMB2811: Now that's not a reference I expected to see.

Also, Tenchi didn't know how good he had it.

I dunno, there was an awful lot of property damage (not to mention physical/mental damage) that came from all of the women.

Of course, Washu was always one of my favorite characters...even if consent was rarely a requirement for her projects.


I was something of a Kiyone fan back in the day.  Easily the most level-headed of them.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. I have no idea what you're talking about, subby.
2. I have no idea what you're talking about, TikTok.
3. I have no idea what you're talking about, Snapchat.

Is subby one of the new kids or something? Under 37, I'm guessing? That's a rare find around these parts.

If not, then what the hell is anyone over 37 doing on TikTok or Snapchat? You're like that Steve Buscemi fellow kids meme.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Snaptastic: SMB2811: Now that's not a reference I expected to see.

Also, Tenchi didn't know how good he had it.

I dunno, there was an awful lot of property damage (not to mention physical/mental damage) that came from all of the women.

Of course, Washu was always one of my favorite characters...even if consent was rarely a requirement for her projects.

I was something of a Kiyone fan back in the day.  Easily the most level-headed of them.


Kiyone definitely had the maturity no one else had.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: Now that's not a reference I expected to see.

Also, Tenchi didn't know how good he had it.


That's the plot for all harem anime. Harboring a horney space pirate vampire, and a bunny that turns into a space ship that also wants to bang, is not something I would label as lucky. Just bizarre.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But if the girl in the video is representative, then... Damn, guy's got game.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: 1. I have no idea what you're talking about, subby.
2. I have no idea what you're talking about, TikTok.
3. I have no idea what you're talking about, Snapchat.

Is subby one of the new kids or something? Under 37, I'm guessing? That's a rare find around these parts.

If not, then what the hell is anyone over 37 doing on TikTok or Snapchat? You're like that Steve Buscemi fellow kids meme.



Here you go boomer, let 'em have it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: SMB2811: Now that's not a reference I expected to see.

Also, Tenchi didn't know how good he had it.

That's the plot for all harem anime. Harboring a horney space pirate vampire, and a bunny that turns into a space ship that also wants to bang, is not something I would label as lucky. Just bizarre.


Also: 60 is way too much for your standard harem. Even Negima topped out at 30 and Keima from The World God Only Knows was under that number unless you count his 2D waifus.

media.tenor.com
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude had 60 girlfriends, for fark sakes?

Must be a sadomasochistic fella.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Ohhh, Ryoko.....

[i.pinimg.com image 500x335]


Is this the original one? It's the only one I've watched. I was thinking of revisiting but I keep only finding other ones.
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Woman in the video is really cute.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Womanizer accidentally exposes himself after adding 60 girls he's flirting with to one group chat..

So now, just because you are flirting with multiple women, you're a "womanizer"? Isn't that how dating sites work, you find multiple people that you are attracted to and then whittle the list down until you find the one (or two) that works for a date? Where's the line? 2 women at once? 27? I mean, I've never used a dating site, but I always expected that someone would have multiple people they were trying to make a connection with.


Plus every single analysis of usage data I've seen shows that women enjoy far more interactions on dating sites than men.

Call it womanizing is just trolling
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: isamudyson: Ohhh, Ryoko.....

[i.pinimg.com image 500x335]

Is this the original one? It's the only one I've watched. I was thinking of revisiting but I keep only finding other ones.


It's from episode 3 of the original series.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: isamudyson: Ohhh, Ryoko.....

[i.pinimg.com image 500x335]

Is this the original one? It's the only one I've watched. I was thinking of revisiting but I keep only finding other ones.


do NOT watch with your kids, I forgot the level of fanservice

GXP was fun and had the only real solution to the harem
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: All 60 of them are now tripping over themselves to fark him first now that they know there is that level of competition.


wouldn't that be awesome. ahh. to be young again and knee deep in pussy. mmmmmm
 
