Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AP News)   Petula Clark shocked that 'Downtown' played before Nashville bombing. Authorities suspect tie-in to the George Costanza project   (apnews.com) divider line
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like the story ID changed.

Good link:
https://www.wrcbtv.com/story/43112829​/​petula-clark-shocked-that-downtown-pla​yed-before-bombing
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eventually, Nashville will have a little party on their reopened street and I hope they seize the moment and play that song, have her present, tell the world that they own the music, not the losers.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked she's still alive. Usually Nashville singers that aren't Dolly Parton don't live that long.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, whatever the case, I'm not sleeping in the subway tonight
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or Lost.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was anybody expecting her to say "Eh, I'm not surprised."?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Spice did a nice version of this song too...


EMMA BUNTON - DOWNTOWN [GMTV TODAY 08.11.06 VJS]
Youtube 37vLDDXXxR8
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Was anybody expecting her to say "Eh, I'm not surprised."?



Yeah.

That song can either be read as triumphant or as lonely and despondent.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand celebrity.

Big explosion, let's make it about me!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was a fan of the Saw Doctors.

Downtown - The Saw Doctors feat. Petula Clark (Official Video)
Youtube ItVEhL-T7qQ
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People i know named Petula:

1. Petula Clark.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have gone with "Lemon Tree", but you do you, suicide bomber.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Believe it or not, George isn't at home.... leave your name af...."


BOOM
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: People i know named Petula:

1. Petula Clark.


This would've been a much better song to play during the explosion.

Petula Clark 1967 Don t Sleep in the Subway
Youtube XGXEPAEW7tc
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GroundskeeperWillie_Doontoon.mp4
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the video that has been released so far I've yet to hear this being played.
Any bodycam footage/audio?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She petulaed on him.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: "Believe it or not, George isn't at home.... leave your name af...."


BOOM


That was The Greatest American Hero theme, IIRC
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: GroundskeeperWillie_Doontoon.mp4


Groundskeeper Willie - Doontoon
Youtube gvlUHSoa8H4
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hagopiar: Kubo: "Believe it or not, George isn't at home.... leave your name af...."


BOOM

That was The Greatest American Hero theme, IIRC


Yep
'The Greatest American Hero' Intro Song 'Believe It or Not'
Youtube IzfockTg57g
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

optikeye: I'm shocked she's still alive. Usually Nashville singers that aren't Dolly Parton don't live that long.


Well, she is British and probably has never been to Nashville so there's that. Probably explains her longevity.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: optikeye: I'm shocked she's still alive. Usually Nashville singers that aren't Dolly Parton don't live that long.

Well, she is British and probably has never been to Nashville so there's that. Probably explains her longevity.


Also explains why it's called Downtown and not Midtown.
 
shellcat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: optikeye: I'm shocked she's still alive. Usually Nashville singers that aren't Dolly Parton don't live that long.

Well, she is British and probably has never been to Nashville so there's that. Probably explains her longevity.


She's been around so long that actual Nazis were setting off bombs the first time she performed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Petula_​C​lark
 
