 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida man pretends to be cop, sexually batters man he met on dating site while armed with knife. And that's pretty much the year in review, ladies and gentlemen. See ya in 2021   (wfla.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Police, Polk County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Thomas Lee Simmons, Online dating service, criminal history, sheriff's office, Constable, Dating  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 12:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People go to dating sites while armed with knives?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you bring your passport to a hook-up at a $10 motel?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sexual battery may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: What sexual battery may look like:

[Fark user image 627x480]


I'd CopperTop that.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: gopher321: What sexual battery may look like:

[Fark user image 627x480]

I'd CopperTop that.


Ever Ready to Energize!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why would you bring your passport to a hook-up at a $10 motel?


I can maybe understand the passport but bringing 3 pairs of Air Jordans is puzzling.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least he stayed in character the entire time.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Spot on impression. Good job.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: gopher321: What sexual battery may look like:

[Fark user image 627x480]

I'd CopperTop that.


Something something cathode something.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
2021: His application to become a real cop is approved.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I imagine that sort of thing happens every year.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What sexual batter may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Death to 2020 | Netflix Official Site
 
wantingout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, sexual tempura?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Life really does imitate art.

Fark user imageView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: People go to dating sites while armed with knives?


You don't?!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh subby... today isn't the 31st... tomorrow is. The 30th is just the warmup to the end of 2020.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to commute between the Clearwater area and Orlando for a few years. I made it a point not to stop anywhere in Polk county any longer than absolutely necessary.
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People who prey on others through dating apps are the scum of the earth and I truly feel sorry for the victim. However I can't help but think that when arranging to anonymously meet with stranger for sex in the middle of a pandemic, perhaps the people that show up aren't going to be the sanest individuals.

/I'm gay and haven't met up with anyone during the pandemic.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.