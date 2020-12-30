 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Guardian)   Welsh actor Michael Sheen returned his OBE to be able to criticise the royal family without being a hypocrite but mostly because he didn't know how to play it   (theguardian.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who's down with OBE?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wesley Snipes?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The current Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, is due to forfeit the title when he ascends the throne. At that point, Sheen said, it would be a "really meaningful and powerful gesture for that title to no longer be held in the same way as it has before, that would be an incredibly meaningful thing I think to happen".

The Welsh have been saying that since 1302, man.  You're not special.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always think of musician Michael Penn when I see Michael Sheen because I automatically think of less-famous celebrity siblings, so I rack my brain as to which part of the Estevez clan he belongs to, or whether he was in Repo Man, even though that has nothing to do with this guy, who is awesome.

My brain heuristics are a little broken.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He also resigned his commission with the US Army.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's like me handing in my Southern Card.  Which is a thing, by the way.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Who's down with OBE?


Clearly not he.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Never return an order, you don't know what they'll do to it in the kitchen.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Never return an order, you don't know what they'll do to it in the kitchen.


It's British- how much worse could it get?

/ I keed.
// Mostly.
/// Crap- now I want fish n' chips an' a pint.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I get the joke, subby.

Nice and subtle.

/clap-clap
 
wiredroach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He felt a bit sheepish about it.
 
scalpod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, well, he *is* the nice one...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cfreak: WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?


Order of the British Empire -- a British civic award

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_o​f​_the_British_Empire
 
12349876
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cfreak: WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?


Presidential Medal of Freedom
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cfreak: WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?


Order of the British Empire, awarded by the Crown for contributions to science and the Arts.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: cfreak: WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?

Order of the British Empire, awarded by the Crown for contributions to science and the Arts.


Sheesh! Do you people STILL not understand the joke?!
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cfreak: WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?


Nevermind I found it: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ord​er_of​_the_British_Empire
 
treesloth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's too bad.  He was amazing in "Beyond the Stars".
 
wiredroach
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
OBE won?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cfreak: cfreak: WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?

Nevermind I found it: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orde​r_of_the_British_Empire


Thanks to everyone else that answered though.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: That's like me handing in my Southern Card.  Which is a thing, by the way.


I was thinking Kentucky Colonel
 
scalpod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Besides you don't play an obi, you wear it - silly subby.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I always think of musician Michael Penn when I see Michael Sheen because I automatically think of less-famous celebrity siblings, so I rack my brain as to which part of the Estevez clan he belongs to, or whether he was in Repo Man, even though that has nothing to do with this guy, who is awesome.

My brain heuristics are a little broken.


He's the Sheen with British Welsh teeth.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cfreak: WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?


Order of the British Empire.   A Knighthood

is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civil service.[2] It was established on 4 June 1917 by King George V and comprises five classes across both civil and military divisions, the most senior two of which make the recipient either a knight if male or dame if female.[3] There is also the related British Empire Medal, whose recipients are affiliated with, but not members of the order.


Now here is the absolutely HILARIOUS bit I did not know until now:  it seems that the OBE like all good clubs has officers:
PrelateBishop of London, the Rt Hon. & Rt Rev. Dame Sarah Mullally DBE[11]
DeanDean of St Paul's (ex officio), the Very Rev. David Ison
SecretaryThe Secretary of the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood, Lt-Col Michael Vernon
RegistrarThe Secretary of the Cabinet and Head of the Home Civil Service
King of Arms: Lt-Gen Sir Robert Fulton KBE
Lady Usher of the Purple Rod: Dame Amelia Fawcett DBE CVO


This poor woman has to show up at all sorts of high society functions and be introduced as farking Lady Usher OF THE PURPLE ROD
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Probably too risky for him:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: xxBirdMadGirlxx: cfreak: WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?

Order of the British Empire, awarded by the Crown for contributions to science and the Arts.

Sheesh! Do you people STILL not understand the joke?!


In the headline? Yes. But his question seemed to be in earnest.

A little knowledge never hurt anyone. A lot of it though ...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Magorn: cfreak: WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?

Order of the British Empire.   A Knighthood

is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civil service.[2] It was established on 4 June 1917 by King George V and comprises five classes across both civil and military divisions, the most senior two of which make the recipient either a knight if male or dame if female.[3] There is also the related British Empire Medal, whose recipients are affiliated with, but not members of the order.


Now here is the absolutely HILARIOUS bit I did not know until now:  it seems that the OBE like all good clubs has officers:
Prelate: Bishop of London, the Rt Hon. & Rt Rev. Dame Sarah Mullally DBE[11]
Dean: Dean of St Paul's (ex officio), the Very Rev. David Ison
Secretary: The Secretary of the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood, Lt-Col Michael Vernon
Registrar: The Secretary of the Cabinet and Head of the Home Civil Service
King of Arms: Lt-Gen Sir Robert Fulton KBE
Lady Usher of the Purple Rod: Dame Amelia Fawcett DBE CVO


This poor woman has to show up at all sorts of high society functions and be introduced as farking Lady Usher OF THE PURPLE ROD


Every time they open Parliament, a guy goes to commons and bangs on the door with his big black rod.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Magorn: cfreak: WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?

Order of the British Empire.   A Knighthood

is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civil service.[2] It was established on 4 June 1917 by King George V and comprises five classes across both civil and military divisions, the most senior two of which make the recipient either a knight if male or dame if female.[3] There is also the related British Empire Medal, whose recipients are affiliated with, but not members of the order.


Now here is the absolutely HILARIOUS bit I did not know until now:  it seems that the OBE like all good clubs has officers:
Prelate: Bishop of London, the Rt Hon. & Rt Rev. Dame Sarah Mullally DBE[11]
Dean: Dean of St Paul's (ex officio), the Very Rev. David Ison
Secretary: The Secretary of the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood, Lt-Col Michael Vernon
Registrar: The Secretary of the Cabinet and Head of the Home Civil Service
King of Arms: Lt-Gen Sir Robert Fulton KBE
Lady Usher of the Purple Rod: Dame Amelia Fawcett DBE CVO


This poor woman has to show up at all sorts of high society functions and be introduced as farking Lady Usher OF THE PURPLE ROD

Every time they open Parliament, a guy goes to commons and bangs on the door with his big black rod.


The best part of that is that Parliment literally slams the door in his face.

That goes back to Charles I and his little tiff with them.   It got pretty heated and he lost his head over it.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Magorn: cfreak: WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?


Order of the British Empire.   A Knighthood


OBE is Officer of the Order of the British Empire. A knighthood is KBE - Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire. The other two most common honours are CBE (Commander [...]), which ranks higher than officer, and MBE (Member [...]) which ranks lower.
 
scalpod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: NikolaiFarkoff: I always think of musician Michael Penn when I see Michael Sheen because I automatically think of less-famous celebrity siblings, so I rack my brain as to which part of the Estevez clan he belongs to, or whether he was in Repo Man, even though that has nothing to do with this guy, who is awesome.

My brain heuristics are a little broken.

He's the Sheen with British Welsh teeth.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The horror!
 
Sun Khan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Never return an order, you don't know what they'll do to it in the kitchen.


Horrifyingly true. I have stories.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, is he Joe Estevez's brother or nephew?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Magorn: cfreak: WTF is an OBE for the non-British among us?

Order of the British Empire.   A Knighthood

is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civil service.[2] It was established on 4 June 1917 by King George V and comprises five classes across both civil and military divisions, the most senior two of which make the recipient either a knight if male or dame if female.[3] There is also the related British Empire Medal, whose recipients are affiliated with, but not members of the order.


Now here is the absolutely HILARIOUS bit I did not know until now:  it seems that the OBE like all good clubs has officers:
Prelate: Bishop of London, the Rt Hon. & Rt Rev. Dame Sarah Mullally DBE[11]
Dean: Dean of St Paul's (ex officio), the Very Rev. David Ison
Secretary: The Secretary of the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood, Lt-Col Michael Vernon
Registrar: The Secretary of the Cabinet and Head of the Home Civil Service
King of Arms: Lt-Gen Sir Robert Fulton KBE
Lady Usher of the Purple Rod: Dame Amelia Fawcett DBE CVO


This poor woman has to show up at all sorts of high society functions and be introduced as farking Lady Usher OF THE PURPLE ROD


No, not a knighthood. That would be a KBE.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey I know who that guy is. He's the Surgeon!
 
Okieboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's been done: (or something similar anyway)

I am returning my MBE as a protest against Britain's involvement in the Nigeria-Biafra thing, against our support of America in Vietnam and against 'Cold Turkey' slipping down the charts.
John Lennon
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone want to know what OBE stands for?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Anyone want to know what OBE stands for?


No, I'm set for that but can you tell me what an oboe is? Apparently there's something I'm just not getting.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: gameshowhost: Anyone want to know what OBE stands for?

No, I'm set for that but can you tell me what an oboe is? Apparently there's something I'm just not getting.


Oboe? Never heard of it. Bozo you mean? Dude was a clown on WGN.
 
