 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(YouTube)   "Tune in to this live action adaptation of the book of Revelation" - Honest Trailers reviews 2020, featuring Patton Oswalt   (youtube.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2020 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
www.wereevenbiggerdougebagsthanrelight​media.com
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep meaning to watch that Netflix "Death to 2020" thing.

And then cancel Netflix.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patton Oswalt is a national treasure.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was definitely worth watching. I actually thought the voice over was the infamous Don LaFontaine of "In a world where..." fame and was like "He's been dead for 12 years! what's going on?"
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Patton Oswalt is a national treasure.


IMHO he is an over rated troll.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not really worth a click. Watch Death to 2020 instead.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

skyotter: I keep meaning to watch that Netflix "Death to 2020" thing.

And then cancel Netflix.


At least wait until Nic Cage teaches us about swearing.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
what is going to be the mantra of these goofballs when 2021 comes in two days and life is still trash?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.