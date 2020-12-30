 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Star)   There might be life on Uranus, which would explain the itching
    Unlikely, Planet, Solar System, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Planetary scientists, Orbital resonance, Mark Hofstadter  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe one of those moons has a leader named Lord Prostate.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brutalgamer.comView Full Size


Has known this for ages.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline, there is life on uranus

Article, there is a possibility of life on its moons
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even after all that pounding?
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wordplay about Uranus is always very tongue in cheek.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Headline, there is life on uranus

Article, there is a possibility of life on its moons


Article also written by the deeply disturbed Sun.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate the itching, but I don't mind the swelling.

/dat ass!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Orr: Wordplay about Uranus is always very tongue in cheek.


Only if you're tossing salad
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Maybe if astronauts would wipe their asses better?  Or something.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Orr: Wordplay about Uranus is always very tongue in cheek.


Better than anywhere else you might put your tongue. Rrrrr....
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Headline, there is life on uranus

Article, there is a possibility of life on its moons


This.
And there's no claim that the life forms would be complex, much less intelligent. We're talking about the moons possibly having bacteria.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of itchy anuses....
.

/CSB

Back when I was a young lad I had sex with a girl and caught crabs. I was embarrassed and didn't feel like asking anyone how to get rid of them. I got the bright idea to shave my pubes thinking they would go away, but they merely migrated. I had itch from the bugs and from the razor burn.

/CSB
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Speaking of itchy anuses....
.

/CSB

Back when I was a young lad I had sex with a girl and caught crabs. I was embarrassed and didn't feel like asking anyone how to get rid of them. I got the bright idea to shave my pubes thinking they would go away, but they merely migrated. I had itch from the bugs and from the razor burn.

/CSB


TMI


dpoisn.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image 221x228]


y'all sayin' I'm fat?
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Uranus: kdawg7736: [Fark user image 221x228]

y'all sayin' I'm fat?


No way! You just have a dense atmosphere.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Captain Orr: Wordplay about Uranus is always very tongue in cheek.


Except when you meet us on Uranus.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [brutalgamer.com image 640x424]

Has known this for ages.


Did she ever recover from her lover being demoted to a dwarf?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Captain Orr: Wordplay about Uranus is always very tongue in cheek.

Better than anywhere else you might put your tongue. Rrrrr....


My granpa always told us boys, "Boys...

"Never put yer dick anywhar you wouldn't put yer tongue."

It's remarkably broadly applicable when you think about it...
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Maybe one of those moons has a leader named Lord Prostate.



the GOP is the Anus

and Trumper is the anal fissure.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Apocalyptic Inferno
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There might be......there most likely isn't. Fortunately, this article was about using new techniques to find underground water on other planetary or moon bodies in the solar system.  That won't mean there is.

I hope they're more careful than NASA has been.  That utterly unfounded, hyperbolic paper they published asserting life on Venus had been proven because of the presence of phosphine was unforgivable.  These are supposed to be serious scientists taking science seriously and they literally have a lead scientist saying biological life is the only hypothesis for the presence of phosphine.  Utterly embarrassing.

You'd think they'd be more catious leaping to sensationalist claims after being thoroughly debunked after claiming they found a new lifeform that uses arsenic in its DNA.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
there is life in MY anus. pretty sure it's a tape worm.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: There might be......there most likely isn't. Fortunately, this article was about using new techniques to find underground water on other planetary or moon bodies in the solar system.  That won't mean there is.

I hope they're more careful than NASA has been.  That utterly unfounded, hyperbolic paper they published asserting life on Venus had been proven because of the presence of phosphine was unforgivable.  These are supposed to be serious scientists taking science seriously and they literally have a lead scientist saying biological life is the only hypothesis for the presence of phosphine.  Utterly embarrassing.

You'd think they'd be more catious leaping to sensationalist claims after being thoroughly debunked after claiming they found a new lifeform that uses arsenic in its DNA.


What sort of life wouldn't enjoy surviving in 900F temperatures, crushing atmospheric pressure, and sulfuric acid rain?
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's funny here is that when we refer to the 7th planet in our solar system by its name, it sounds (phonetically) like we're referring to the anus of the person we're talking to, and with some clever arrangement of puns and double entendres the humor can be further amplified.

This wasn't actually intentional when the planet was named, since it is name for an ancient deity in another language.

This often causes some sort of embarrassment for those at the butt of the joke, but it also can sometimes let out a little air from an otherwise tense ring of conversationalists.
 
