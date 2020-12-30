 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Scottish Sun)   Mom left horrified after daughter's new Chritmas coloring book features a list of sex toys, naughty names and saucy positions. Subby surprised to discover his wife's nickname for him 'Harry Ballsack' has been taken   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm more horrified at the thought of what they've been feeding that poor child.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One day Ricky the magic Pixie went to visit Daisy Bumble in her tumbledown cottage. He found her in the bedroom. Roughly he gabbed her heavy shoulders pulling her down on to the bed and ripping off her...

Old Nick the Sea Captain was a rough tough jolly sort of fellow. He loved the life of the sea and he loved to hang out down by the pier where the men dressed as ladies...

Rumpletweezerran the Dinky Tinky shop in the foot of the magic oak tree by the wobbly dumdum bush in the shade of the magic glade down in Dingly Dell. Here he sold contraceptives and...


Fark user imageView Full Size

With a melon!?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clicked the link expecting a giant veiny dildo waiting to be colored various shades of purple only to find lists.

How disappointing.
 
PureBounds [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Speeling haz bien graate latelie on Furk!
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Kama Sutra coloring book?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Clicked the link expecting a giant veiny dildo waiting to be colored various shades of purple only to find lists.

How disappointing.


I know your New Year's resolution.....
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm more horrified at the thought of what they've been feeding that poor child.


They're both kind of sows.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Penis shaped crayons should have been a clue.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Congrats, you got yer pic in the Scotts Sun. Yer famous now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: They're both kind of sows.


Aw, mum was cute.

and we know she takes creampies...so...
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's funny it's only ever 1 person who finds these things. Almost like it's made up bs for fame.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Used a previous file as a template for a different book.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cythraul: The Kama Sutra coloring book?


That's what I thought at first also, but it looks like it was packaged as an ordinary coloring book. Printing error, maybe? Someone might have loaded in the wrong plate.

Of course the correct response to something like this is to pose you and your daughter in the British tabloids.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How did the list of well-wishers from those GOP 'wish Trump a happy birthday' efforts end up in there?
 
jsnbase
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hugh G. Showers?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jsnbase: Hugh G. Showers?


At least I wasn't the only one who missed it.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: It's funny it's only ever 1 person who finds these things. Almost like it's made up bs for fame.


Tyler Durden seen smirking while making your clam chowder.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looked through the book and couldn't find G-Spot the dog.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jsnbase: Hugh G. Showers?


or

Avery G. Growers
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Brenda's Beaver Needs A Barber
Youtube QSHd2rnkRTE
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was Hugh Genvaney mentioned?
 
Current Resident
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The colouring book had been bought as a Christmas present from toy shop The Entertainer in Cardiff, Wales, by a family friend.

Clearly, she was not entertained.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PureBounds: Speeling haz bien graate latelie on Furk!


It's all part of the war on Cripmas.

/Westside!
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: Another Government Employee: They're both kind of sows.

Aw, mum was cute.

and we know she takes creampies...so...


When was that?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, it is Chritmas, where we celebrate the birth of Jess Chrit.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Well, it is Chritmas, where we celebrate the birth of Jess Chrit.


Chrit, what an asshole.
 
