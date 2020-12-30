 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Covid shortages are still a thing, including toilet paper, coins, oxygen, Cherry Coke Zero- wait, back up
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that I think about it, I haven't seen Cherry or Vanilla Coke Zero in months.

But that's okay, I've moved on to Rockstar with 240mg of caffeine. It just gets me to normal. Gateway drugs, etc.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
California: "We're running short of O2 for patients."
Covid19:
Drowning Pool - Bodies
Youtube 04F4xlWSFh0
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I need a mixer
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen, the Most Advanced Country In The World!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: California: "We're running short of O2 for patients."
Covid19:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/04F4xlWS​Fh0]


[ORIGINAL] Parrot Sings Let the Bodies Hit the Floor
Youtube uguXNL93fWg
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a HO2AX
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The 300 flavors of Mountain Dew are a hard loss. I am lucky to see two flavors now.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
can confirm we've had sporadic months long shortages of all variants of Cherry coke around Austin since this started... 15 packs of Cherry Pepsi on the other hand are plentiful everywhere
 
unbelver
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cherry Coke Zero: Can confirm.  Though it wasn't stocked that consistently to begin with before the lockdowns.
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
static3.businessinsider.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
geeksofdoom.comView Full Size


Oxygen? What has Trump farked up now?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have an enormous mug full of coins I would gladly hand in at the bank but, even if I had rollers, I'm not sure I could stomach the smell on my hands after.

Ugh.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was promised they were bringing back Coke Cinnamon this year and NOBODY HAS IT!!!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know a place where you can buy champagne that tastes just like coca cola, C-O-L-A, Cola
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hospitals need to turn Trump supporters away, they've earned it
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: I was promised they were bringing back Coke Cinnamon this year and NOBODY HAS IT!!!


Just drink a Dr. Pepper.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: I was promised they were bringing back Coke Cinnamon this year and NOBODY HAS IT!!!


That's cause nobody with taste actually wants it
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just use another gas, it's not like anyone without a doctorate will notice.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
O dear.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UltimaCS: Rev. Skarekroe: I was promised they were bringing back Coke Cinnamon this year and NOBODY HAS IT!!!

Just drink a Dr. Pepper.


Prune juice?
No thank you.
 
