Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   Believers about to get some relief as COVID bill requires UFO disclosures in 180 days   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Unidentified flying object, United States Department of Defense, annual intelligence authorization act, United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, National Security Agency, Senate Intelligence Committee, President Trump's signature Sunday, unidentified aerial phenomena  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The reason they keep telling you nothing is they have nothing to tell. It's simple enough.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ben Sharpa - Disclosure
Youtube TQ6s9Rjy97k
 
zerkalo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And that will settle the matter once and for all
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would like to know more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lot of Roswellers gonna need counseling later this year.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Lot of Roswellers gonna need counseling later this year.


/correction: they already need it, they just may get a half step closer to realizing it
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll say what they know about the stuff happening of the coast of California
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
DNRTFA....

But why the hell would that be in this bill? I thought the congress was concerned with getting some relief for the American people. Yes, it would be interesting to know about the UFO's...but whichever congress critter(s) slid that into this bill, along with any other crap that was non payment related should be impeached, imprisoned, or worse.

/yes, I'm tired of those politicians playing politics with needed issues.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Ladies, gentlemen, members of the press, here is the main thing we know about U.F.O. : They are unidentified."
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pork barrelling.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Some staffer who wants to believe probably nudged the verbiage somewhere into the 5000+ page document. Won't amount to anything, of course.

If they're looking for unrelated topics to lump in, maybe get rid of daylight savings, or something useful...
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zerkalo: And that will settle the matter once and for all


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
