Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KTLA Los Angeles)   The same day that California had its highest single day death count, a fistfull of assholes decides masks are "tyranny", and that it is their right to infect anyone they want. Subby would like to see their homes used as hospital overflow sites   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Los Angeles Police Department, Fairfax District, Los Angeles, California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, California, masklesspeople, Koreatown, Los Angeles, California, L.A. Police Department's Wilshire Division, bystander Ira Brian Miller  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sooner or later, that cousin of mine is going to drag a diner dose of covid back to her packed trailer and spread it all over the Harley Davidson crap she collects (The money could have purchased an actual bike, or, I dunno, a home on some land she owns) and infect her precious teen-mom grandsplatter living in that shoebox of disease. And i don't think her second hand smoke will keep the virus at bay. Then, the respiratory compromised kid will have covid and second hand smoke to deal with. But she's no sheep. She's going OUT to eat at her favorite diner, and if she has to go out of state to find one that isn't owned by sheep, she is going to do it. because freedom!

People are not smart.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you force your way into a business, shoving workers to get in, are you still just protesting?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There's a chart to determine that
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each of them should get 30 days in prison to think about their lives.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morgue overflow.  No refrigeration.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I fully support this idea. No arrests were made, so this sh*t is just gonna keep happening.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fark makes you think homes of these idiots are remotely close to hospital standards of clean?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hand out chemical fire extinguishers to the staff.  Foam the farkers.

Maybe bear spray for the manager, to use as he or she sees fit.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone got a link to the Enrico Morricone soundtrack to A Fistful of Assholes?  I can't find it on Youtube, at least.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd suggest 30 Days on San Clemente island cleaning up bullet casing, metal shrapnel and killing invasive rats..They are so bloodthirsty, make them kill rats for weeks on end..
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
Wait, wait, wait, she doesn't even *have* an actual bike?
Whaaaaat da fuuuuuq?

Does she even ride?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PCR test= make the death toll what ever you want.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait, wait, wait, she doesn't even *have* an actual bike?
Whaaaaat da fuuuuuq?

Does she even ride?


carkeys.co.ukView Full Size
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And ego protects them....
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers stayed on scene to monitor the situation and ensure it didn't escalate, but police said no arrests were made.

That's some mighty fine police work there, Lou. Seriously, though, this act should be deemed criminal and fall under some category of law-breaking. Call it bio-terrorism, call it assault, call it disorderly conduct...call it something, so that these bastards can do some time for the damage they may have, or probably, caused.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meenwhile, in South Australia they just fined someone $10k for breaking quarantine... the state has 12 active cases. But, I suppose implementing such measures that would be tyranny too. Sad Face.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No. You must also:

1) beat a little old lady with a piece of lumber
2) steal electronic devices
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It is in fact trespassing under normal law

Anyone without a mask crowds mrs Baka, the next time they will see their teeth is when they  shiat them out
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby would like to see their homes used as hospital overflow sites

Why would you inflict their homes on people who are ill and potentially dying.
Aren't they suffering enough.

I say fine the hell out of them and a week in jail.
Hopefully they'll get covid and make believers out of them and their family and friends.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Meenwhile, in South Australia they just fined someone $10k for breaking quarantine... the state has 12 active cases. But, I suppose implementing such measures that would be tyranny too. Sad Face.


Thank god we have "freedumbs" that prevent against things like excessive fines.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Erehwon is a weirdly niche target. There's more to this story methinks
 
Trik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Make going maskless during a pandemic a patriot act offense and Gitmo their asses.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

What's excessive about fining stupid people? What else is going to teach these mouthbreathers a lesson? Sadly, we're not allowed to round them up and wall them off from the rest of civilized society, but what can we do to force them to knock it the fark off?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Texas keeps sending these people out here to start trouble
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fining has never accomplished anything except oppressing people.  You already knew that though, but are ok with it in this instance because it's a fine against a group you don't like.
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think a security guard with a cattle prod posted at the store could help keep an unmasked person  out of a business.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Hand out chemical fire extinguishers to the staff.  Foam the farkers.

Maybe bear spray for the manager, to use as he or she sees fit.


Spray bleach cleaners all over them. Gotta clean away the virus they're spreading.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe these idiots are empowered by the morons that think it is perfectly okay to smoke in public, despite the scientifically proven insane danger of second hand smoke?

Its time to end tobacco products, of all kinds, forever.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

It is against a group that should be universally disliked by everyone with an IQ higher than room temperature, because they are willfully ignorant. Willful ignorance is not a protected class, so these chucklefarks should have the book thrown at them as a lesson to others.

Don't want to be fined? Good, then obey the farking rules and keep your dumb mouths shut. It is rather simple.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From the LA Times: It's happening.
"In Los Angeles County, EMTs 'are assessing patients and releasing them to stay at home, because they aren't quite sick enough to need hospital-level care. ... If they did come to the hospital, they may not get the type of attention that they might expect,' Ghaly said."

Given that the two times I've ridden ambulances, I had to pay ~$1100 & $1500, the bill for those ambulance non-rides are likely to surprise them. (The $1500 ride included a unit of saline administered en route; sudden loss of fluids because I'd had severe food poisoning).
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Got it.  I'm sure you'll hold that stance across the board.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Erehwon is a weirdly niche target. There's more to this story methinks


This store is in my neighborhood, and when I saw the story breaking yesterday one of my first thoughts was, "There's no way these people would ever shop at Erewhon." Seems like they targeted the libbyest place they could find--Erewhon is for people who don't find Whole Foods pretentious enough.

My other thought, looking at the video, was that almost every one of them had their cell phones busted out to record as they terrorized the employees. This isn't about them wanting to shop where they want without wearing masks, it's about showing everyone how badass they are on social media.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Xetal: Each of them should get 30 days in prison to think about their lives.


Right now, I'm thinking 2A.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Er... The point of my post was that such fines are why there are only 12 active cases. Plus all the other tyrannical measures. The horrible result was a normal Christmas for almost everyone and thousands not dead.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

darthaegis: If you force your way into a business, shoving workers to get in, are you still just protesting?


Apparently. As no arrests were made for trespassing. Which is odd.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trik: I say fine the hell out of them and a week in jai


Community service... in a hospital's covid ward. They pay for the bed.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ridiculous words from Dumbo the Wise
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It already has a name and it's called trespassing.

When employees are holding back the flow of people trying to get in, it means that they are not welcome in the store. Assuming they asked all of the protesters to get out due to not wearing masks, those would then become trespassers.

Then the cops were called due to the trespassing and did nothing.

/Assuming that the majority of these trespassers were white
//Maybe not, idiots come in all shapes, sizes, and colors
///But police not doing anything about forceful entry lends a belief that something else appealed to their laziness instead of the beat-down other rioting crowds would receive if they were unlawfully entering a business.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"police said no arrests were made."

Farking WHY!?

They were trespassing and causing a disturbance. If this was happening for any other reason, those people would be belly down with a knee on their spine.

Assholes, all of them, antimaskers and police alike.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

And here, people would laugh at that fine because you cant get blood from a stone.  They should just make the penalty forfeiting your Ferrari.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This thread has more lame threats of violence from maskers than usual.  There are plenty of other ways to affirm your fragile sense of superiority,.  Why not more childish name-calling?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

When employees are holding back the flow of people trying to get in, it means that they are not welcome in the store. Assuming they asked all of the protesters to get out due to not wearing masks, those would then become trespassers.

Then the cops were called due to the trespassing and did nothing.

/Assuming that the majority of these trespassers were white
//Maybe not, idiots come in all shapes, sizes, and colors
///But police not doing anything about forceful entry lends a belief that something else appealed to their laziness instead of the beat-down other rioting crowds would receive if they were unlawfully entering a business.


Like the sign says "we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone for any reason"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There were reports last night of hospitals in LA County putting patients in the farking Gift Shop because they are so full

What will it take to get this through people's farking heads that this is a deadly disease?!?

I live in a county of around 15,000 population.  We've had 12 deaths in the past 2 weeks (after having none since the pandemic began) and are adding 40-50 new cases every day now.  Yet everywhere I go, I'm one of the few actually wearing a mask, and the County Commissioners refuse to opt in to the Governor's mandate.

It's horrifying!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Got it.  I'm sure you'll hold that stance across the board.


Fine, we'll just shoot their dumb asses if it makes you feel better.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where are the trigger happy cops when they're needed?
 
valenumr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

It's trespassing, is it not?
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Americans are so selfish that they think a minor inconvenience for the greater good is "tyranny". Good thing those patriots are there to show those minimum wage essential workers what real heroes fighting for freedom look like.

And they call the left snowflakes.😆
 
valenumr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fines are only punishment for poor people. Throw em in jail for 30 days.
 
